Paul Gerber of Ontario (left) and Mike O’Rourke take part in a free community Thanksgiving dinner at the Wilton Legion Hall.
Thanksgiving in Wilton
The Norwalk Sportsmen’s Club’s giving tree is set up at the Norwalk Public Library.
Royall School District students will perform the following concerts this holiday season.
Local hunters took to the woods over the weekend for the opening of gun-deer season.
The Norwalk Lions Club will host Santa at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Norwalk Village Hall.
Evidently even holiday peace is having little effect in Norwalk, as a new round of complaints piled up at Wednesday’s village board meeting.
3 Sisters Treasures, which is located on W. South Railroad Street in Kendall, will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Norwalk hosted its annual community Thanksgiving Sunday at the Norwalk Community Center.
From clockwise, starting above: 1) Norwalk Village Board President Mike Wiedl greets attendees; 2) The Keith family — Dawn,
In honor of Veterans Day, the Ontario Legion Auxiliary hosted a waffle supper at Brookwood on Saturday evening.
Kendall approved establishing a line of credit Monday to help cover expenses related to flood damages.
Flood recovery is a long process, but one step forward was taken at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting.
Because Wilton Village Board member Brad Brandau moved out of the municipality last month, he submitted his resignation at the board’s Monday meeting.