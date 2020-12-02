Vicki Von Haden, owner of the Hitchin’ Post in Wilton, prepares free takeout Thanksgiving dinners last Thursday.
Thanksgiving in Wilton
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilton is inviting community members to decorate their outdoor Christmas tree with angels in memory or honor of loved ones or friends.
The annual Wilton holiday giveaway sponsored by WIN-WIN (Wilton is Networking with Its Neighbors business group) is underway.
After a nearly three-year vacancy, the bar and restaurant at Highway 71 and Main Street in Wilton will open again.
The town of Wellington has experienced a rash of road-sign thefts, local officials have reported.
Details have been slow to emerge about the latest manure spill from a Driftless Area CAFO. This is a headline that has become all too common in recent years.
Praise for Mark Gruen, who recently was named the Wisconsin Association of School Administrators’ Superintendent of the Year, made up a segment of Royall’s school board meeting Monday.
Local hunters took the the woods for the opening weekend of gun deer season.
In advance of the winter sports season, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board of education on Monday approved its Covid-19 protocols for practices and games.
A long-time county official and familiar face in Monroe County announced her retirement on Nov. 2.
The Norwalk Friends of the Community group hosted its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, this time running it as a drive-through event.
Jonie Curtis of Ontario expressed dismay at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting at the fate of the Ontario Community Hall, something she said she was not aware of until reading about it in the County Line.