St. Luke’s to host old-fashioned hymn sing Oct. 13

By | Posted October 2nd, 2018 |

In conjunction with the annual Colors of Kendall festival, St Luke’s will hold host its open house and hymn sing Saturday, Oct. 13.

  • Brookwood celebrates homecoming

    September 27th, 2018
    Brookwood students Hailey Schueller and Kendra Muehlenkamp with Henry Anderson take part in the homecoming parade Friday in Wilton.

    Wilton man buys into hemp-growing movement

    September 27th, 2018
    Schendel devotes 8 acres to the crop: And it would be hard to find a more enthusiastic fan of hemp farming than Eric Schendel of rural Wilton.

    Ontario Farmer’s Market moves to new location

    September 20th, 2018
    The Ontario Farmer’s Market has become a great meet-up and a good way to stock up on good food and local crafts.

    Scenic Bluffs to host National Voter Registration Day event

    September 20th, 2018
    As part of a 50-state effort to register thousands of voters, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers will host a National Voter Registration Day 2018 event at its Cashton clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25.

    N-O-W nearly finished with projects designed to enhance safety

    September 20th, 2018
    Funded by a grant it had received earlier this year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s safety projects, which include a new PA system and interior video surveillance system, are nearly complete, according to Superintendent Kelly Burhop.

  • Gundersen St. Joseph’s looking for volunteers for new respite volunteer program

    September 20th, 2018
    Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics starting a new respite volunteer program that aims to provide support to the area’s at-home caregivers.

    Kendall flooding may cost village $800,000

    September 13th, 2018
    Kendall sustained about $800,000 in damages to public property during the Aug. 28 flood, according to preliminary figures prepared by village employees and Baraboo, Wis.-based MSA Professional Services, which provides engineering and planning services to the village.

    Assessing the damage: Only one-fourth of Ontario businesses escape flooding

    September 13th, 2018
    Only a mere 25 percent of Ontario businesses escaped the fury of the Kickapoo River last month, and that handful included Torkelson Funeral Home, which is on Madison Street, and several vacation rentals, along with RiversEnd Bar and the Bank of Ontario, both of which are on Main Street.

    Norwalk residents express outrage over flood-related sewer backups

    September 13th, 2018
    More than 30 outraged Norwalk residents crowded into the library and blasted the village board at its meeting Tuesday.

    Comparatively, Wilton’s flood damage is slight

    September 13th, 2018
    In the late August floods, Wilton fared the best of the village’s within the County Line’s readership area, as its estimated damages amounted to $58,946.13.

    Ontario learns more about federal Declaration of Disaster

    September 13th, 2018
    Significant financial assistance to those impacted by last month’s flooding likely will require a Declaration of Disaster by President Donald Trump, the Ontario Village Board learned at its meeting Monday.

