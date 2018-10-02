St. Luke’s to host old-fashioned hymn sing Oct. 13

Kendall flooding may cost village $800,000 September 13th, 2018

by Sarah Parker Kendall sustained about $800,000 in damages to public property during the Aug. 28 flood, according to preliminary figures prepared by village employees and Baraboo, Wis.-based MSA Professional Services, which provides engineering and planning services to the village.

Assessing the damage: Only one-fourth of Ontario businesses escape flooding September 13th, 2018

by Karen Parker Only a mere 25 percent of Ontario businesses escaped the fury of the Kickapoo River last month, and that handful included Torkelson Funeral Home, which is on Madison Street, and several vacation rentals, along with RiversEnd Bar and the Bank of Ontario, both of which are on Main Street.

Norwalk residents express outrage over flood-related sewer backups September 13th, 2018

by Karen Parker More than 30 outraged Norwalk residents crowded into the library and blasted the village board at its meeting Tuesday.

Comparatively, Wilton’s flood damage is slight September 13th, 2018

by Sarah Parker In the late August floods, Wilton fared the best of the village’s within the County Line’s readership area, as its estimated damages amounted to $58,946.13.

