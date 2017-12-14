Songs of the season

West Nile probable cause of local man’s death December 14th, 2017

by Karen Parker Got a bit of a headache, perhaps some joint pain and possibly a fever? Most of us would dismiss it as a garden-variety cold. And that may be why West Nile Virus in Wisconsin is severely underreported, according to Becky Osborn, vector-bourns epidemiologist with the Wisconsin Department of Health.

Kendall sewer rates to go up December 14th, 2017

by County Line As a consequence of Kendall’s new wastewater-treatment plant, sewer rates will continue to rise this year as the village keeps up with the utility’s overhead.

