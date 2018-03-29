Six to vie for Norwalk Village Board

Royall health-insurance costs drop by 2.5% March 29th, 2018

by Sarah Parker In a reversal of recent trends, Royall School District health insurance costs will drop by 2.5 percent, the board of education learned at its meeting Monday.

Best of the British Isles March 29th, 2018

by County Line The Ontario Public Library hosted its Best of the British Isles fundraiser Saturday. [...]

Profiles of Royall School Board candidates March 29th, 2018

by County Line The Royall School District will have a contested board-of-education race Tuesday, when incumbents Doug Waterman and Ryan McKittrick will face off against challengers Doug Rogalla and Raye Walz.

Norwalk Public Library addition nearing completion March 22nd, 2018

by County Line The new, roughly $38,000 addition on the Norwalk Public Library now is in use, resulting in double the space for the facility.

