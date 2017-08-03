Her professional name is “Simply JP,” but it is obvious there is very little about this woman that would qualify as “simple.”
‘Simply JP’ is anything but simple
The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.
The Wilton Public Library will provide games for kids after the Wood Turtle parade on Sunday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot in front of the Wilton swimming pool.
After taking a year off, the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization actors will be featured in the 2017 version of their murder-mystery dinner theatre.
The Norwalk Public Library Board broke ground for its library addition Monday.
Wilton Community Theatre will present “Yard Sale,” an original production, at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church basement.
The 13th annual Wilton Wood Turtle Flower Fair will be Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Wilton Community Center, 400 East St.
Floodwaters from Brush Creek and the Kickapoo River converged in Ontario early Thursday morning, causing widespread damage and leaving behind a pungent coat of mud and debris.
Beating out three other companies, United Cooperative recently provided this year's low bid for propane to the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.
Now serving multiple municipalities, the Wilton Ambulance Service will raise its per-capita fee over the next three years, the village board decided at its meeting July 10.
Tickets are now on sale for the Wilton Public Library’s community theatre library fundraiser. “Yard Sale” is an original comedy prepared for you by our community-theatre cast of small-town thespians.
The Kendall Lions Club and the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization (KAACO) will sponsor their annual Concert in Central Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.