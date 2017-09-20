Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers recently received a $54,781 grant in recognition of clinical quality from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Scenic Bluffs gets $54,781 grant
On Thursday the Town of Ridgeville proposed a new non-metallic-mining ordinance intended to better protect the welfare of the local environment and community.
Garbage-pickup charges for certain items will rise Jan. 1, the Wilton Village Board decided at its meeting Sept. 11.
Thanks to all the people who helped support the Kendall Public Library by placing winning bids at the Kendall Gathering on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Editor’s note: The following is the Noth family’s account of receiving the Sesquicentennial Family Farm honor at the Wisconsin State Fair. The Noths’ farm is in rural Norwalk.
To celebrate the revival of the Driftless Writing Center and the publication of a new anthology, “The Driftless Reader,” an event will be offered from 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve in La Farge.
During the recent Apple Dumpling Day races in Elroy, Andrew Thonesen of Elroy set a new course record for the half marathon with a time of 1:18.21.
In a convergence of the visual and literary arts, two local men’s pieces will be among those featured at a Pump House exhibit, “BANNED: Art Inspired by Banned Books,” through November.
The Brookwood FFA has started “Socks and Sentiments for Houston,” a project to help people in the surrounding areas of Houston, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey.
Ontario Village Board members got good news at their Monday meeting, learning that the village was tentatively eligible for $636,740 in funding for a new municipal well.
A juvenile female driver was cited for underage consumption and violation of the absolute-sobriety law Sept. 2 on the north side of Ontario, according to Ontario police reports.
An introduction to the community-rights movement will be offered from 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta.