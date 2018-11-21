Santa will be in Norwalk on Dec. 1 at village hall

The Norwalk Lions Club will host Santa at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Norwalk Village Hall.

  • Opening-weekend success

    November 21st, 2018
    Local hunters took to the woods over the weekend for the opening of gun-deer season.

    Arguing in Norwalk: Board meeting characterized by complaints on range of subjects

    November 21st, 2018
    Evidently even holiday peace is having little effect in Norwalk, as a new round of complaints piled up at Wednesday’s village board meeting.

    3 Sisters Treasures in Kendall to host open house

    November 21st, 2018
    3 Sisters Treasures, which is located on W. South Railroad Street in Kendall, will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

    Norwalk celebrates Thanksgiving

    November 15th, 2018
    Norwalk hosted its annual community Thanksgiving Sunday at the Norwalk Community Center.
    From clockwise, starting above: 1) Norwalk Village Board President Mike Wiedl greets attendees; 2) The Keith family — Dawn,

    Ontario Legion Auxiliary hosts waffle supper

    November 15th, 2018
    In honor of Veterans Day, the Ontario Legion Auxiliary hosted a waffle supper at Brookwood on Saturday evening.

  • Kendall sets up line of credit for flood expenses

    November 15th, 2018
    Kendall approved establishing a line of credit Monday to help cover expenses related to flood damages.

    Ontario makes progress on flood recovery

    November 15th, 2018
    Flood recovery is a long process, but one step forward was taken at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting.

    Wilton Village Board member resigns

    November 15th, 2018
    Because Wilton Village Board member Brad Brandau moved out of the municipality last month, he submitted his resignation at the board’s Monday meeting.

    Kendall hosts holiday fair

    November 9th, 2018
    The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization hosted its holiday fair last weekend at the Kendall Community Hall.

    Norwalk hires new clerk

    November 8th, 2018
    The Village of Norwalk recently hired Kerry Vian (left) to replace Sharon Karis (right) as village clerk.

    The Place, reconstructed

    November 8th, 2018
    If you are thirsty for a beer from The Place in Norwalk, be patient.

