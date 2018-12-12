Santa Claus to visit Norwalk Public Library on Saturday

Join us for story time with Santa at the Norwalk Public Library from 12–1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.

  • Songs of the season

    December 12th, 2018
    At the Royall High School winter concert Monday, the madrigal entertained the crowd with its interactive song “Fruitcake,” which included five different groups added one by one into the “recipe.”

    Rynes to reprise police-chief position in Ontario

    December 12th, 2018
    A familiar face will be back in the Ontario squad car this winter, as the Ontario Village Board decided Monday to hire Dave Rynes to replace Police Chief Philip Welch, who departed last summer to join the Coon Valley Police Department.

    Kendall gets donations for park repairs

    December 12th, 2018
    The Village of Kendall garnered more than $5,000 in donations this fall to do repairs at flood-ravaged Glenwood Park.

    Ontario Public Library cookie sale, Santa visit slated for Friday

    December 12th, 2018
    Friday, Dec. 14, is a big day at the Ontario Public Library! The day gets started with the Knit Wits’ annual cookie and holiday treats sale at 10 a.m.

    Organizers of Christmas in Ontario event seeking vendors

    December 7th, 2018
    Vendors will set up from 4–8 p.m. in the Ontario Public Library.

  • Wilton Public Library open house is Dec. 19

    December 7th, 2018
    Join us for our annual holiday open house from 4–6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. We will have refreshments and music by local musician Frank Randle, and our guest of honor will be Santa Claus.﻿

    Flood repairs underway in Ontario

    December 6th, 2018
    Employees of Sid’s Concrete of Wilton and METCO Fuel Systems of Hillsboro, along with Ontario contractor Dave Crowe, work at installing new fuel pumps at the Ontario Fastrip, the village’s only gas station and convenience store, which was destroyed in the late August floods.

    Monroe County: Once a hotbed of liberal politics?

    December 6th, 2018
    Two issues of the Wisconsin Greenback recently came my way, both from the 1870s.

    Kendall Christmas Cheer Day set for Saturday

    December 6th, 2018
    Kendall businesses will come together Saturday, Dec. 8, to spread Christmas cheer.

    Sportmen’s Club places giving tree at Norwalk Public Library

    November 29th, 2018
    The Norwalk Sportsmen’s Club’s giving tree is set up at the Norwalk Public Library.

    Royall concerts slated

    November 29th, 2018
    Royall School District students will perform the following concerts this holiday season.

