Royall’s second state run

By | Posted March 23rd, 2023 |

The Royall boys basketball team marked its second trip to state in program history and its first since 2010, competing in the WIAA state tournament on March 17. The Panthers fell to Newman Catholic 52–42 in the semifinals.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Back on stage

    March 23rd, 2023
    by

    Singing during the school’s spring concert March 16, Brookwood student Danica Lee performs a solo as the high school choir give its rendition of the spiritual “Wade in the Water.” 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Merger complete: F&M Bank of Kendall and Ergo Bank brought together

    March 23rd, 2023
    by

    Ergo Bank has announced that Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall (F&M Bank of Kendall), with locations in Wilton and Norwalk, has merged with Ergo Bank of Markesan, with locations in Fox Lake, Burnett, Lebanon, and Poynette.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton Art and Cultural Festival slated for June 10

    March 23rd, 2023
    by

    The Wilton Public Library will host its first Wilton Art and Cultural Festival on Saturday, June 10.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Reaching great heights

    March 17th, 2023
    by

    Tucker Wildes releases a shot under the basket early in the first half against Wauzeka-Steuben on Saturday. Wildes tallied 6 points for the Panthers and led against Hillsboro with 18 points. Royall won its sectional and played in the state tournament, facing Newman Catholic, on Friday morning at the Kohl Center. The Panthers fell to Newman Catholic 42–52.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Frustration grows over Norwalk Fire Department’s billing system

    March 17th, 2023
    by

    The method used by the Norwalk Fire Department to bill calls has generated conflict with the village. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Wilton awards bid for softball field

    March 17th, 2023
    by

    Wilton accepted a bid for its new softball field Monday, with the board voting unanimously to award the contract to Dirt Monkey Excavating of Cashton for $74,510. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W hires engineer to create track design

    March 17th, 2023
    by

    After meeting in a closed session Monday, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed to hire TSP Engineers of Rochester, Minn., to create schematic design for a new track and field. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New rules for mobile homes in Ontario: Board to require photos, approval

    March 17th, 2023
    by

    Depending on how you look at it, moving a mobile home into Ontario just became more or less difficult after the village board approved a new set of rules at its regular meeting Monday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Panthers advance to sectionals

    March 9th, 2023
    by

    After the first two rounds of Division 5 boys basketball regional play, the Royall boys basketball team advanced to the regional final round, hosting Cochrane-Fountain City on March 4. Royall led 38-27 at halftime and secured the win 85-58 to advance to sectionals.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall Lions Club’s Fundfest set for April 1

    March 9th, 2023
    by

    The Kendall Lions Club's Fundfest will be Saturday, April 1, at the Kendall Community Hall.  

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood theater is ready!

    March 2nd, 2023
    by

    Brookwood students will perform “A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story" Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Kendall’s Fundfest to feature array of auction items
    N-O-W referendum: ‘Our students, our community, our future’
    N-O-W to have special meeting on track-and-field design
    Dorset Valley to offer free breakfast to veterans
    Highway weight limits to take effect Monday

    News
    Evangelist to speak at Ontario church March 26
    Norwalk Police Report
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 13–19
    Lind’s Hardware to celebrate 50 years
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 6–12
  • [Advertisement.]

  • The County Line

  • Archives

  • Community
    Senior menus for March 27–31
    Ontario story time is March 27
    Wilton Public Library to host series of events
    Book review: ‘Driftless Deceit’ by Sue Berg
    South Side News for March 23

    Obituaries
    Verdine Dean Short
    Kristi Lyn Brandau
    Thomas Alfred Johnson (full obituary)
    Thomas A. (‘TJ’ or ‘Swede’) Johnson
    Alice M. Brooks

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: IRS funding should be restored
    Your Right to Know: Public still paying for fraud probe records fights
    Commentary: How are Wisconsin women doing under the 1849 abortion ban?
    Letter to the editor: N-O-W referendum — be informed
    Letter to the editor: Referendum question on reproductive rights should be Vernon County ballot

    Sports
    N-O-W hosts Dennis Kelly Memorial Youth Wrestling Tournament
    Local wrestlers go to state
    Royall girls end season with Blair-Taylor
    Eagles conclude Falcons’ tournament run
    Gruen notches 1,000 points

  • Backtalk
    Supreme Court race is indeed the nastiest and most expensive
    It’s time to assess women’s future and past
    Wilton is among towns that have a history of drag
    With Hulu series, furor over ‘The 1619 Project’ continues
    We need to reconsider our expectations for police

    E-Edition
    March 23, 2023, print issue
    March 16, 2023, issue
    March 9, 2023, print issue
    March 2, 2023, print issue
    Feb. 23, 2023, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Palen Park: Before and after
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house

    School
    N-O-W names artists of the month
    N-O-W Battle of the Books
    N-O-W students in quiz bowl
    BHS in statewide reading contest
    N-O-W’s inventiveness