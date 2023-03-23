The Royall boys basketball team marked its second trip to state in program history and its first since 2010, competing in the WIAA state tournament on March 17. The Panthers fell to Newman Catholic 52–42 in the semifinals.
Royall’s second state run
Singing during the school’s spring concert March 16, Brookwood student Danica Lee performs a solo as the high school choir give its rendition of the spiritual “Wade in the Water.”
Ergo Bank has announced that Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall (F&M Bank of Kendall), with locations in Wilton and Norwalk, has merged with Ergo Bank of Markesan, with locations in Fox Lake, Burnett, Lebanon, and Poynette.
The Wilton Public Library will host its first Wilton Art and Cultural Festival on Saturday, June 10.
Tucker Wildes releases a shot under the basket early in the first half against Wauzeka-Steuben on Saturday. Wildes tallied 6 points for the Panthers and led against Hillsboro with 18 points. Royall won its sectional and played in the state tournament, facing Newman Catholic, on Friday morning at the Kohl Center. The Panthers fell to Newman Catholic 42–52.
The method used by the Norwalk Fire Department to bill calls has generated conflict with the village.
Wilton accepted a bid for its new softball field Monday, with the board voting unanimously to award the contract to Dirt Monkey Excavating of Cashton for $74,510.
After meeting in a closed session Monday, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed to hire TSP Engineers of Rochester, Minn., to create schematic design for a new track and field.
Depending on how you look at it, moving a mobile home into Ontario just became more or less difficult after the village board approved a new set of rules at its regular meeting Monday.
After the first two rounds of Division 5 boys basketball regional play, the Royall boys basketball team advanced to the regional final round, hosting Cochrane-Fountain City on March 4. Royall led 38-27 at halftime and secured the win 85-58 to advance to sectionals.
The Kendall Lions Club's Fundfest will be Saturday, April 1, at the Kendall Community Hall.
Brookwood students will perform “A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story" Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.