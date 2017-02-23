Royall’s defense helps notch win at Brookwood

By | Posted February 23rd, 2017 |

For the County Line Royall boys basketball head coach Scott Uppena knew the Panthers were going to have their hands full Thursday night when they traveled to Brookwood for the

  • Dispute between N-O-W, Portland Implement has been resolved

    February 23rd, 2017
    by

    A months-long dispute with Portland Implement of Cashton has ended, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education learned at its meeting last week.

    Impounded vehicle costs Norwalk $2,050

    February 23rd, 2017
    by

    Confusion over who pays the cost of impounding a vehicle cost Norwalk $2,050, village board members learned at their meeting Wednesday.

    Woman, 27, accused of having sex with teenager

    February 22nd, 2017
    by

    Facing multiple felony charges, a Kendall woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a then-15-year-old boy during the summer of 2016.

    Kendall demolishing condemned Waffle Street house

    February 16th, 2017
    by

    Contractors are demolishing a condemned home on Waffle Street, Kendall Village Board President Richard Martin told the board at its Monday meeting.

    Norwalk planning to upgrade wastewater treatment plant

    February 15th, 2017
    by

    The Village of Norwalk has requested approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to upgrade its existing wastewater treatment facility.

  • Ontario postpones ATV/UTV trail creation

    February 15th, 2017
    by

    The Ontario Village Board delayed plans to establish an ATV/UTV trail and its governing ordinance at its meeting Monday.

    BHS students perform at Dorian Festival

    February 15th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Feb-15-2017.jpg

    Brookwood students Alana Los (right) and Ashly Megonigle sang at the Dorian Festival at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, in January.

    Woman accused of stealing car in Ontario

    February 8th, 2017
    by

    The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle from Main Street in Ontario during the early morning hours of Feb. 6. 

    Kendall’s former marshal on leave

    February 8th, 2017
    by

    Facing accusations of taking money from his deceased mother-in-law’s bank account, Kendall’s onetime marshal recently was put on administrative leave from his Monroe County dispatcher position, according to the Monroe County Herald.

    Sheriffs in Monroe, Vernon counties haven’t made immigration enforcement a top priority

    February 1st, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Feb-1-2017.jpg

    Any plan by Congress or the Trump administration to require local sheriff’s departments to enforce immigration laws would be met with little enthusiasm by either Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins or Vernon County Sheriff John Spears.

    Royall’s Friedl, Brookwood’s DeWitt, Perrigo compete at state wrestling tournament

    The following are the local results for individual state wrestling as of Friday evening.

    In the service: Ontario native graduates from Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer training

    Air Force 2nd Lt. Derek C. Miller graduated from Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer (CSO) training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla.

    Lowell W. Mason

    Lowell W. Mason, 82, of Plant City, Fla., passed away Feb. 19, 2017, at home.

