Royall wrestlers take team conference title

Ontario moves closer to razing community hall January 13th, 2021

by County Line The Ontario Village Board moved another step closer to razing the Ontario Community Hall on Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

In Wilton, Welch won’t seek new term January 13th, 2021

by County Line Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch declined to seek another term at Monday’s caucus, but local-government newcomer Becky Hahn was nominated to assume the spot.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Brookwood cross country honored January 13th, 2021

by County Line The Brookwood boys cross-country team recently received Team Academic All-State Honors. According to the Wisconsin Cross-Country Coaches’ Association,

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall may demolish Glendale Road house January 13th, 2021

by County Line Kendall may burn a significantly deteriorated house it owns at 215 Glendale Road and attempt to sell the lot, according to the village board’s discussion at its regular meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

WIN-WIN names Christmas giveaway winners January 6th, 2021

by County Line The following were winners in the Wilton Win-Win group’s Christmas giveaway.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.