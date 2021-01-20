Royall wrestlers take team conference title

By | Posted January 20th, 2021 |

Last week the Royall High School wrestlers became team conference champions for the third time.

  • Slate of candidates set for local boards

    January 20th, 2021
    by

    Local municipalities hosted caucuses last week to choose board candidates for the April election.

    Brookwood’s Ferries named Top-Notch Teacher

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    Brookwood’s business education teacher, Deborah Ferries, was named WKBT’s Top-Notch Teacher for January.

    Ontario man arrested for indecent exposure

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    An Ontario man who was screaming profanities while his pants were down around his ankles was arrested by Vernon County police Monday.

    New filtration system installed at N-O-W﻿

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    To mitigate Covid-19 risks, new ionization filtration systems have been installed in Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District buildings, superintendent Travis Anderson reported to the board of education Monday.

    Norwalk Creamery may escape demolition

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    It appeared the Norwalk Creamery was spared from extinction after its owners, Scott Rogers and Christina Dodge, mounted a spirit defense of the building at Tuesday night’s village board meeting.

  • Ontario moves closer to razing community hall

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    The Ontario Village Board moved another step closer to razing the Ontario Community Hall on Monday.

    In Wilton, Welch won’t seek new term

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch declined to seek another term at Monday’s caucus, but local-government newcomer Becky Hahn was nominated to assume the spot.

    Brookwood cross country honored

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    The Brookwood boys cross-country team recently received Team Academic All-State Honors. According to the Wisconsin Cross-Country Coaches’ Association,

    Kendall may demolish Glendale Road house

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    Kendall may burn a significantly deteriorated house it owns at 215 Glendale Road and attempt to sell the lot, according to the village board’s discussion at its regular meeting Monday.

    WIN-WIN names Christmas giveaway winners

    January 6th, 2021
    by

    The following were winners in the Wilton Win-Win group’s Christmas giveaway.

    Longer days and other celestial truths

    December 30th, 2020
    by

    By the time readers see this article, the shortest day and longest night of 2020 will have come and gone. What this means is that some of the darkest days of the year are behind us.

  • Coronavirus
    Friday, Jan. 22: Monroe County has 28 new cases; Vernon County, six new cases; and Juneau County, seven new cases and one death
    Thursday, Jan. 21: Monroe County reports 38 new cases; Vernon County, six; and Juneau County, five
    Wednesday, Jan. 20: Monroe County reports 31 new cases; Vernon County, three; and Juneau County, nine
    Tuesday, Jan. 19: Monroe County reports two deaths and 16 cases; Vernon County, six cases; and Juneau County, five cases
    Saturday, Jan. 16, to Monday, Jan. 18: Monroe County has 38 new cases; Vernon County, 17 cases; and Juneau County, 46 cases and one death

