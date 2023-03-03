Royall works toward offering London trip

Wilton tables softball field project February 16th, 2023

by County Line Though the Wilton Village Board accepted bids for its proposed softball field Monday, it tabled further action on the matter.

Norwalk may improve village campground February 16th, 2023

by County Line Improvements to the Village of Norwalk campground may be in the offing, according to President Levi Helgren at Tuesday’s village board meeting.

