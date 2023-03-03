Royall works toward offering London trip

By | Posted March 2nd, 2023 |

Speaking at Monday’s board of education meeting, Royall English teacher Josh Benson put forward a proposal to host a London trip for the school’s Advanced Placement students in English. 

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Brookwood theater is ready!

    March 2nd, 2023
    by

    Brookwood students will perform “A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story" Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton to bid softball field for second time

    March 2nd, 2023
    by

    At a special meeting last week, the Wilton Village Board agreed to rebid its softball field project plus put its lighting project out for bid. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brandau Sale Barn up for demolition

    February 23rd, 2023
    by

    In August 2018, disastrous flooding swept through our river valleys, wiping out sections of Ontario’s and Kendall’s downtowns. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Farmers market to return in Ontario

    February 16th, 2023
    by

    It appears that Ontario farmers market will reappear with revisions this summer. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall hires new clerk/treasurer

    February 16th, 2023
    by

    The Kendall Village Board hired Cassandra Kiel as its new clerk/treasurer at a special meeting Jan. 11. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Wilton tables softball field project

    February 16th, 2023
    by

    Though the Wilton Village Board accepted bids for its proposed softball field Monday, it tabled further action on the matter. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk may improve village campground

    February 16th, 2023
    by

    Improvements to the Village of Norwalk campground may be in the offing, according to President Levi Helgren at Tuesday’s village board meeting. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Vernon County Board votes in favor of advisory referendum on abortion

    February 9th, 2023
    by

    The Vernon County Board agreed last month to place an advisory referendum on the April ballot regarding the state abortion question. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario and Kendall pass FEMA audit

    February 9th, 2023
    by

    After the 2018 record flooding in late August and early September, FEMA looked at communities that were having repeated losses on the same properties, and this became a trigger for a “community assistance visit” or CAV. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New snowmobile bridge in Norwalk dedicated to late Glenn and Jenny Muehlenkamp and families

    February 9th, 2023
    by

    The Norwalk Trailriders Snowmobile Club dedicated its new steel bridge, a roughly $60,000 structure behind the Norwalk Village Park ball diamond, to the late Glenn and Jenny Muehlenkamp and their families on Sunday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood theatre to present piece on Salem witch trials

    February 3rd, 2023
    by

    The Brookwood Theatre Program will produce “A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story” on March 4 and March 5. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    N-O-W to have special meeting on track-and-field design
    Dorset Valley to offer free breakfast to veterans
    Highway weight limits to take effect Monday
    Free COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic will be offered in Wilton
    N-O-W to host informational sessions on referendum

    News
    Marking 90 years
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Feb. 20–26
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Feb. 5–12
    Norwalk Lions donate to N-O-W
    Sparta man accused of forgery, identify theft in Norwalk incident
  • [Advertisement.]

  • The County Line

  • Archives

  • Community
    Vernon County Museum Notes: Tobacco farming was significant marker of rural Norwegian-American identification
    Norwalk getting ready for Easter egg hunt
    Wilton Public Library to offer variety of activities next week
    Ontario Public Library to host movie with Police Chief Dave Rynes
    South Side News for March 2

    Obituaries
    Rudolph John Brueggeman
    Muriel Calhoon
    Delores “Dee” Marie Sheahan
    Virginia Lee Tillman
    Kasee (Kate) Lynn Johnson Stai

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: IRS funding should be restored
    Your Right to Know: Public still paying for fraud probe records fights
    Commentary: How are Wisconsin women doing under the 1849 abortion ban?
    Letter to the editor: N-O-W referendum — be informed
    Letter to the editor: Referendum question on reproductive rights should be Vernon County ballot

    Sports
    Local wrestlers go to state
    Royall girls end season with Blair-Taylor
    Eagles conclude Falcons’ tournament run
    Gruen notches 1,000 points
    Falcon seniors give all over Bangor

  • Backtalk
    Wilton is among towns that have a history of drag
    With Hulu series, furor over ‘The 1619 Project’ continues
    We need to reconsider our expectations for police
    Antisemitism is alive and well
    Consider running for your village or town board

    E-Edition
    March 2, 2023, print issue
    Feb. 23, 2023, print issue
    Feb. 16, 2023, print issue
    Feb. 9, 2023, print issue
    Feb. 2, 2023, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Palen Park: Before and after
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house

    School
    Behind the scenes: Costume creation underway for Brookwood performance
    BHS forensics team advances to sectionals
    Brookwood names artists of the month
    Holiday melodies at N-O-W
    Brookwood artist of the month