Royall to pay $49K to former superintendent | Gruen made claim for back vacation pay

N-O-W hosts last referendum informational session 8 hours ago

by County Line Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District officials met with the public Saturday at an informational session focusing on the school’s $24.9 building referendum, which will be on the ballot April 4.

A musical medley 8 hours ago

by County Line Brookwood music department presented its student showcase concert Thursday, featuring solo-and-ensemble contest entries.

Election 2023: Village of Wilton 11 hours ago

by County Line Challenger Missy Coldren and incumbent Jameel Evans will vie for the Wilton Village Board president spot April 4. Also, incumbents Lorrie Bever and Sid Thayer, along with challengers Cindy O’Rourke, Jen Wallman, Hank Erdman and Jennifer Thompson, will compete for three board spots.

Election 2023: Village of Ontario 11 hours ago

by County Line Incumbents John Hansen and Sue Rego and challengers Dylan DeWitt and Amber McElhose will compete for three spots April 4 on the Ontario Village Board.

