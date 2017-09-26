Royall tax levy projected to drop

Royall residents and board members approved the school district’s preliminary 2017–18 budget at its annual meeting Monday, agreeing to a 4.38 percent tax-levy decrease.

  • New roof, new plans for one of Ontario’s oldest buildings

    September 26th, 2017
    Contractors installed a rubber roof at the former TNT Grocery building at Garden and Main streets in Ontario last week.

    BHS graduate cycles in Great Lakes Challenge

    September 26th, 2017
    If you spent time outside in August, there’s a chance you saw former Norwalk resident Chad Brownell cycling through the rural countryside with 100 or so fellow veterans and first responders.

    Work underway on Norwalk Public Library addition

    September 26th, 2017
    Construction is progressing on the Norwalk Public Library’s 32-by-32-foot addition, which will double the size of the facility.

    St. Luke’s to host annual hymn sing Oct. 14

    September 26th, 2017
    Do you love old country churches, beautiful fall scenery, and singing old hymns? If so, the perfect day awaits you.

    Ridgeville revisits non-metallic mining ordinance

    September 20th, 2017
    On Thursday the Town of Ridgeville proposed a new non-metallic-mining ordinance intended to better protect the welfare of the local environment and community.

  • Garbage fees to go up in Wilton

    September 20th, 2017
    Garbage-pickup charges for certain items will rise Jan. 1, the Wilton Village Board decided at its meeting Sept. 11.

    Kendall raffle raises money for library project

    September 20th, 2017
    Thanks to all the people who helped support the Kendall Public Library by placing winning bids at the Kendall Gathering on Saturday, Sept. 2.

    Rural Norwalk farm designated as Sesquicentennial Family Farm

    September 20th, 2017
    Editor’s note: The following is the Noth family’s account of receiving the Sesquicentennial Family Farm honor at the Wisconsin State Fair. The Noths’ farm is in rural Norwalk.

    Celebration of ‘The Driftless Reader’ publication is Sept. 30

    September 20th, 2017
    To celebrate the revival of the Driftless Writing Center and the publication of a new anthology, “The Driftless Reader,” an event will be offered from 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve in La Farge.

    Scenic Bluffs gets $54,781 grant

    September 20th, 2017
    Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers recently received a $54,781 grant in recognition of clinical quality from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

    Thonesen of Elroy sets new half-marathon record

    September 20th, 2017
    During the recent Apple Dumpling Day races in Elroy, Andrew Thonesen of Elroy set a new course record for the half marathon with a time of 1:18.21.

