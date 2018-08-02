Royall students no longer can leave campus for lunch

By | Posted August 2nd, 2018 |

Breaking with a longstanding practice, the Royall School Board decided July 23 to startclosing its campus during lunch hour.

  • Scenes at the Monroe County Fair

    August 2nd, 2018
    Area youth gathered at the Monroe County Fair last weekend, exhibiting a variety of skills.

    Two new businesses open in Ontario

    July 26th, 2018
    If you’re at Palen Park in Ontario on a weekend and develop a cupcake craving, you might want to stroll to Sweet Treat Boutique, 100 State St.

    Refrains from the Ruhr

    July 26th, 2018
    Big Band Luisenschule of Mulheim, Germany, performed at the Ontario Community Hall on Friday evening.

    Ontario police chief resigns

    July 26th, 2018
    Ontario Police Chief Philip Welch has resigned his position after about three years of leading the department.

    Elroy Fair announces champions, department winners

    July 20th, 2018
    The Elroy Fair kicked off the Wisconsin county fair season in June.

  • In search of the Gobi bear: Former Wilton man travels to Mongolia to study rare creature

    July 20th, 2018
    “It was a very emotional moment for me,” is how LaVern Beier assessed the moment in May when he held a shaggy bear in his arms in the Gobi Desert.

    Wilton Community Theatre to present ‘Dandelion Summer’

    July 20th, 2018
    Wilton Community Theatre will present “Dandelion Summer” on Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28.

    House destroyed in rural Norwalk fire

    July 19th, 2018
    A blaze destroyed a house, a garage and two vehicles on Orca Road, off Niagara Road, in rural Norwalk on Saturday.

    N-O-W approves liquid-propane contract for 2018–19

    July 19th, 2018
    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will pay 97.92 cents per gallon for liquid propane during 2018–19, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.

    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 25 to July 8

    July 12th, 2018
    Brian Marion of Wyoming, Mich., was traveling eastbound on County Highway NN in the town of Sterling, driving a motorcycle, when he struck a deer.

    Kendall addresses children’s dangerous play

    July 12th, 2018
    Responding to allegations that a group of children have been taking part in risky behavior, the Kendall Village Board considered amending an ordinance regarding motorized vehicles on Monday, but instead decided that the matter should be referred to social services.

  • Extra
    Agronomy Field Days set for Aug. 15–16
    Pasture walk set for Aug. 11
    Wildcat Bar & Grill in Ontario hosts benefit for Bev Haugh
    I&E meeting to focus on sales opportunities in the government market
    Rural Norwalk church to host picnic

    News
    Norwalk to host flower fair Aug. 11–12
    Ontario’s inaugural flea market for 2018
    Dental-department renovation underway at Scenic Bluffs
    Norwalk Rails to Trails Committee donates to local groups
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for July 23–29

  • Local Weather

  • Archives

  • Community
    Summer splash at the Wilton Pool
    ‘Ready Player One’ available on Blu-ray/DVD combo at Norwalk Public Library
    Senior menus for Aug. 6–10
    Kendall church to offer Vacation Bible School
    Ontario Public Library offering tech help

    Obituaries
    David E. Scheppa
    Robert “Coon” Lane Brueggeman
    Paul R. Kruse
    Larry J. Mahr
    Caroline Ruth Braund

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Women of Norwalk United Methodist Church doing glorious, kind, giving thing
    Letter to the editor: Likely is a man of integrity, generosity, and empathy
    Your right to know: Finalists’ names should be made public
    Letter to the editor: Our traitorous president
    Editorial cartoon

    Sports
    Royall summer-rec teams complete season
    Brookwood athletic notes for July 19
    Brookwood athletic notes for July 12
    Brookwood athletic notes for June 12
    Royall defeats Hillsboro at regional final

  • Backtalk
    Norwalk group does good deed each week
    Let them drink Coke?
    What will future generations think of this era?
    Do our current events require ‘A Modest Proposal’?
    A local newspaper meets its end

    E-Edition
    Aug. 2, 2018, print issue
    July 26, 2018, print issue
    July 19, 2018, print issue
    July 12, 2018, print issue
    June 28, 2018, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Wilton, 1916
    Norwalk, 1909
    Unidentified one-room, rural school
    Hotel White: Ontario establishment once served as summer home for science-fiction writer
    Spring Valley, c. 1935

    School
    Chris Brown, Brown Bus Service receive child-advocacy awards
    N-O-W gets safety grant
    Royall hosts its Health and Wellness Day
    Brookwood students raise money for K9 unit
    RMS gives concert