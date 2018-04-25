The Royall School Board changed up its officer positions at its meeting Monday.
Royall School Board elects new officers
The Brookwood Junior and Senior High School music department hosted its spring concert Monday
After a one-year hiatus, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve has revived an event for trail runners: The Tromp & Chomp Trail Run will be Saturday, May 12.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District approved a range of 2018–19 wage increases and contracts at its meeting April 16, including the following.
Alyssa Ottum (front) heaves a shovel load of snow from the field as she and the rest of the Brookwood softball team try to uncover their diamond following last weekend’s snowfall.
Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting erupted in accusations that left board president Mike Wiedl not only defending his behavior at a recent election recount, but also the question of his place of residence.
The Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve and those involved with the Richland Center Sister City Project believe that the warm weather that we know as “spring” will eventually come to the area, and therefore they plan to go ahead with their annual Spring Fling event on Saturday, April 28, at 3 p.m.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will host its annual Community Night on Friday, May 4, at the middle school gym at Brookwood.
Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely is mounting a run for Monroe County Sheriff, setting up at least a two-way contest for this summer’s partisan primary.
Seeking redress after the Village of Norwalk’s decision to leave the Wilton Ambulance Service, the Wilton Village Board agreed Monday to contact an attorney regarding what it sees as Norwalk’s failure to meet its financial obligations to the service.
Bridge-replacement construction has begun on Opal Road in the town of Sheldon.
Although a petition reportedly containing more than 200 signatures was presented to the Ontario Village Board at its regular monthly meeting Monday, it appeared no further action will be taken on complaints asking the board to dismiss Police Chief Philip Welch.