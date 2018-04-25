Royall School Board elects new officers

Seed savers will be at KVR Spring Fling April 18th, 2018

by County Line The Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve and those involved with the Richland Center Sister City Project believe that the warm weather that we know as “spring” will eventually come to the area, and therefore they plan to go ahead with their annual Spring Fling event on Saturday, April 28, at 3 p.m.

Wilton police chief to run for sheriff April 18th, 2018

by Pat Mulvaney Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely is mounting a run for Monroe County Sheriff, setting up at least a two-way contest for this summer’s partisan primary.

Wilton proceeds with litigation against Norwalk April 18th, 2018

by Sarah Parker Seeking redress after the Village of Norwalk’s decision to leave the Wilton Ambulance Service, the Wilton Village Board agreed Monday to contact an attorney regarding what it sees as Norwalk’s failure to meet its financial obligations to the service.

