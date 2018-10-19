Royall homecoming

Ridgeville to ask voters’ approval to exceed levy limits October 18th, 2018

by County Line Ridgeville residents will join the crowd of school districts and municipalities chafing under the levy limits imposed by the state legislature.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wellington seeks to change clerk, treasurer positions October 18th, 2018

by County Line Town of Wellington voters will consider a referendum question Nov. 6 to change the municipality’s clerk and treasurer positions from elected to board-appointed, a move that would help lend long-term continuity to the two jobs, according to the town board.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Insurance will cover cost of new Ontario squad October 12th, 2018

by Karen Parker Ontario has received very little good news on funding for infrastructure repair as it waits on Washington for a flood-disaster declaration.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall works on repairing flood damages October 12th, 2018

by Sarah Parker Flood damages sustained Aug. 28 added complications and delays to Kendall’s wastewater-treatment-plant project, which the village board reviewed at its monthly meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.