Royall holds annual meeting

Scenic Bluffs to host National Voter Registration Day event September 20th, 2018

by County Line As part of a 50-state effort to register thousands of voters, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers will host a National Voter Registration Day 2018 event at its Cashton clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25.

N-O-W nearly finished with projects designed to enhance safety September 20th, 2018

by Sarah Parker Funded by a grant it had received earlier this year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s safety projects, which include a new PA system and interior video surveillance system, are nearly complete, according to Superintendent Kelly Burhop.

Kendall flooding may cost village $800,000 September 13th, 2018

by Sarah Parker Kendall sustained about $800,000 in damages to public property during the Aug. 28 flood, according to preliminary figures prepared by village employees and Baraboo, Wis.-based MSA Professional Services, which provides engineering and planning services to the village.

Assessing the damage: Only one-fourth of Ontario businesses escape flooding September 13th, 2018

by Karen Parker Only a mere 25 percent of Ontario businesses escaped the fury of the Kickapoo River last month, and that handful included Torkelson Funeral Home, which is on Madison Street, and several vacation rentals, along with RiversEnd Bar and the Bank of Ontario, both of which are on Main Street.

