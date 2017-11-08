Royall’s fall concert

By | Posted 19 hours ago |

Royall High School gave its fall concert Oct. 31. […]

  • Kendall hosts holiday fair

    19 hours ago
    by

    Kendall hosted its annual holiday fair Nov. 3–4 at the Kendall Community Hall.

    N-O-W’s property-tax rate goes up | Declining enrollment a main factor in hike

    19 hours ago
    by

    Property-tax rates in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will swing upward this year, Superintendent Kelly Burhop said at the school’s annual meeting and budget hearing Oct. 30.

    Man pleas no contest to paraphernalia charges

    November 8th, 2017
    by

    Judge Richard Tyler of Regional Center Municipal Court accepted a plea Oct. 30 on behalf of a La Crosse man charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

    Halloween in Norwalk

    November 2nd, 2017
    by

    Maggie Muehlenkamp takes part in the Norwalk Lions Club’s Halloween costume party Tuesday evening.

    Cause to celebrate! Despite lingering issues, Norwalk Community Dinner turns 20

    November 2nd, 2017
    by

    Leafing through a binder filled with newspaper clippings, notes, photos and other items was a trip back in time for Norwalk Community Thanksgiving organizer Theresa Lehner of Norwalk.

  • Solving mysteries at the Monroe County Local History Room

    November 2nd, 2017
    by

    Can you trace your roots back beyond your grandparents? Are you curious to know if your ancestors include a person of fame or major accomplishment, or are there only horse thieves and other miscreants?

    Relief for Puerto Rico

    October 27th, 2017
    by

    The Brookwood Diversity Club, along with Well Youth Ministry of Ontario and Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District translator Nidia Alcantar, hosted a benefit for Puerto Rican hurricane victims Saturday evening at the Wilton Community Center.

    Wilton puts on Polka Fest

    October 26th, 2017
    by

    The Wilton Lions Club put on its annual Polka Fest on Sunday at the Wilton Community Center.

    Kendall expands police hours

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    Kendall residents are more apt to see marshal Brandon Arenz on duty, as the village board increased his hours after meeting in a closed session Thursday.

    Royall certifies tax levy

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    The Royall School Board approved its levy Monday, agreeing to a $9.53 mill rate per $1,000 of property valuation.

    70-year tradition endures at Kendall’s Fireball Lanes

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    Every other Saturday night on South Railroad Street in Kendall, a league of locals gathers to continue a tradition that’s been uninterrupted for 70 years.

  • Local Weather

  • Latest

    Judith “Judy” Arnell Henriksen

    Judith “Judy” Arnell Henriksen passed away Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at Cranberry Court in Tomah.

    Brookwood names artists of the month

    Tisha Wood, Daisy Mendoza, Angelica Bautista, and Kora Jean Markee (left to right) were the Brookwood High School artists of the month for October. All used tempera paint.

    Wilton Public Library to show ‘My Neighbor Totoro,’ ‘Home Alone’

    The Wilton Public Library will offer two afternoon movies this month. On Friday, Nov. 10, we will show “My Neighbor Totoro”; and on Friday, Nov. 24, “Home Alone.”

  • Opinion
    Book review: Ron Chernow’s ‘Grant’ depicts general’s shortcomings, strengths
    Editorial cartoon

  • Pictures from the Past
    Kendall railroad yard, 1911
    Hoffman Corners Creamery

  • Archives