Royall hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week. Here, Carter Uppena dresses up as Katy Perry for a skit during community night on Wednesday.
Royall celebrates homecoming
This year’s Brookwood homecoming queen and king, Danica Lee and Dylan Powell, ride in last week’s parade in Wilton.
Ending a local business relationship that had endured for more than a century, the Village of Wilton decided Monday to close its accounts at Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall – Wilton branch and move them to the Bank of Mauston.
It has been four years since the 2018 flood that wiped out Ontario’s downtown, but its complications and aftermath continue to dominate regular board meetings, and Monday night was no exception.
A conflict between the Norwalk Village Board and Dinger’s Auto Repair, which has lasted a few months, ended amicably at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Last Saturday was a nearly perfect fall day to celebrate St Luke’s historic status, with the temperature in the low 70s, low humidity, beautiful sunshine, and the leaves starting to turn.
The Kendall Holiday Fair is back! After two years of being canceled due to Covid, the craft fair has returned with all your favorite local artisans.
The Ontario American Legion hosted a retirement ceremony for worn-out American flags on Monday.
Though Royall School District voters approved a $10.9 million construction referendum in April, soaring inflation rates have made the original scope of the project unfeasible at the same price, representatives of contractor Kraemer Brothers told the board of education at its meeting Monday.
Big Band Luisenschule of Mulheim, Germany, recently sent a certificate denoting a “Special Tribute to the Community of Ontario, Wisconsin.”
The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council (CCCWC) recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its founding. The celebration, attended by over 100 people, took place in the Coon Valley Park on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education approved three new hires and one resignation at its meeting Sept. 12.