Royall business manager Jeff Lankey told the board of education at its meeting Monday that he was confident the district would have enough money to complete its array of building projects this year.
Royall building projects to start this spring
The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual Fundfest, its fundraiser auction, on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
Reading — It’s a unifying element for accomplishments in all other disciplines, said Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School Principal Gayle Luebke, this year’s Wisconsin State Reading Association’s Administrator of the Year.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students worked on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) projects on Friday.
The Wilton Village Board last week approved its own municipal ordinance on drug possession.
At last week’s regular Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District meeting, Principal Brad Pettit announced that Addison Arndt had been named valedictorian; and Sawyer Ellsworth, salutatorian.
Kendall continues to make headway on its new wastewater-treatment plant.
Tuesday night’s Norwalk Village Board meeting generated more questions than answers.
Ontario will no longer administer its own community development block grant funds, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
Trivia question of the week: Ya’ll remember the “The Beverly Hillbillies” featuring the misadventures of Jed, Daisy May, and Ellie May Clampett as they attempted to blend their backwoods Ozark background with Hollywood?
The Cat in the Hat recently visited Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School.