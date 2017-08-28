Ridgeville to consider mining ordinance

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its annual truck and tractor pull last weekend.

Last weekend Royall High School students presented “Urinetown,” a satirical musical comedy that addresses such subjects as the legal system, capitalism, and social irresponsibility.

August 17th, 2017

by Lyda Lanier

The Milk Jug Café in Ontario is the place to be the first Tuesday of every month. Tor Eness and his friends are there, performing an informal program of bluegrass and country music for the seniors coming for lunch.