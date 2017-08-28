Ridgeville residents will have an opportunity next week to consider and learn more about a non-metallic mining ordinance under consideration by the town board.
Ridgeville to consider mining ordinance
Ridgeville residents will have an opportunity next week to consider and learn more about a non-metallic mining ordinance under consideration by the town board.
The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization hosted its murder-mystery theatre at the Roundhouse Park in Kendall on Friday, performing “A Talent for Murder,” a piece composed by local resident Kelsey Murray.
The Norwalk Public Library raised about $1,900 for its building addition during the Norwalk Tractor Pull weekend, which was Aug. 11–13.
A variety of end-of-summer business occupied the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board at its regular meeting Aug. 14.
Wilton will continue to consider making the village’s police-chief position full time, board president Tim Welch said at village board’s meeting Aug. 14.
The Kendall Village Board indicated at its meeting Aug. 14 that it would be amenable to a hike in Wilton Ambulance Service rates.
The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its annual truck and tractor pull last weekend.
Last weekend Royall High School students presented “Urinetown,” a satirical musical comedy that addresses such subjects as the legal system, capitalism, and social irresponsibility.
The Milk Jug Café in Ontario is the place to be the first Tuesday of every month. Tor Eness and his friends are there, performing an informal program of bluegrass and country music for the seniors coming for lunch.
The on-again, off-again Village of Ontario website got a boost at the village board’s meeting Monday.
Ontario police arrested two men for operating under the influence Saturday, Aug. 12.
Two break-ins were reported Thursday in Kendall.