Ridgeville to ask voters’ approve to exceed levy limits

By | Posted 24 hours ago |

Ridgeville residents will join the crowd of school districts and municipalities chafing under the levy limits imposed by the state legislature.

  • Wellington seeks to change clerk, treasurer positions

    24 hours ago
    Town of Wellington voters will consider a referendum question Nov. 6 to change the municipality’s clerk and treasurer positions from elected to board-appointed, a move that would help lend long-term continuity to the two jobs, according to the town board.

    Insurance will cover cost of new Ontario squad

    October 12th, 2018
    Ontario has received very little good news on funding for infrastructure repair as it waits on Washington for a flood-disaster declaration.

    Kendall works on repairing flood damages

    October 12th, 2018
    Flood damages sustained Aug. 28 added complications and delays to Kendall’s wastewater-treatment-plant project, which the village board reviewed at its monthly meeting Monday.

    In watershed headwaters: Monroe County takes leadership in discussing dams’ future

    October 12th, 2018
    Perhaps it’s no surprise, sitting at the headwaters of the Kickapoo, Baraboo and the Little La Crosse rivers and Coon Creek, that Monroe County is taking a proactive lead in fostering citizen education and discussion about the flood-control dams that breached early in the morning on Aug. 28.

    Two October fundraisers will benefit Ontario flood victims

    October 12th, 2018
    Back-to-back fundraisers are on tap to aid victims of the Aug. 28 Ontario floods, which damaged or destroyed about 10 residences and almost all of the Ontario business district.

  • BHS dramatics

    October 12th, 2018
    Hanna Brey acts in a rehearsal for “Cheating Death,” which Brookwood students will perform in Wisconsin High School Forensic Association one-act-play competitions this fall.

    Ontario Village Board gains no easy answers to flood damage

    October 4th, 2018
    In sum, rebuilding the town is not going to be easy, the Ontario Village Board has learned over the past week.

    Royall holds annual meeting

    October 4th, 2018
    Royall had its annual meeting and budget hearing Sept. 24.

    St. Luke’s to host old-fashioned hymn sing Oct. 13

    October 2nd, 2018
    In conjunction with the annual Colors of Kendall festival, St Luke’s will hold host its open house and hymn sing Saturday, Oct. 13.

    Brookwood celebrates homecoming

    September 27th, 2018
    Brookwood students Hailey Schueller and Kendra Muehlenkamp with Henry Anderson take part in the homecoming parade Friday in Wilton.

    Wilton man buys into hemp-growing movement

    September 27th, 2018
    Schendel devotes 8 acres to the crop: And it would be hard to find a more enthusiastic fan of hemp farming than Eric Schendel of rural Wilton.

