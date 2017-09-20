Ridgeville revisits non-metallic mining ordinance

On Thursday the Town of Ridgeville proposed a new non-metallic-mining ordinance intended to better protect the welfare of the local environment and community.

  • Garbage fees to go up in Wilton

    September 20th, 2017
    Garbage-pickup charges for certain items will rise Jan. 1, the Wilton Village Board decided at its meeting Sept. 11.

    Kendall raffle raises money for library project

    September 20th, 2017
    Thanks to all the people who helped support the Kendall Public Library by placing winning bids at the Kendall Gathering on Saturday, Sept. 2.

    Rural Norwalk farm designated as Sesquicentennial Family Farm

    September 20th, 2017
    Editor’s note: The following is the Noth family’s account of receiving the Sesquicentennial Family Farm honor at the Wisconsin State Fair. The Noths’ farm is in rural Norwalk.

    Celebration of ‘The Driftless Reader’ publication is Sept. 30

    September 20th, 2017
    To celebrate the revival of the Driftless Writing Center and the publication of a new anthology, “The Driftless Reader,” an event will be offered from 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve in La Farge.

    Scenic Bluffs gets $54,781 grant

    September 20th, 2017
    Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers recently received a $54,781 grant in recognition of clinical quality from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Thonesen of Elroy sets new half-marathon record

    September 20th, 2017
    During the recent Apple Dumpling Day races in Elroy, Andrew Thonesen of Elroy set a new course record for the half marathon with a time of 1:18.21.

    Artistry and censorship: Father, son to show artwork in Pump House exhibit ‘BANNED: Art Inspired by Banned Books’

    September 14th, 2017
    In a convergence of the visual and literary arts, two local men’s pieces will be among those featured at a Pump House exhibit, “BANNED: Art Inspired by Banned Books,” through November.

    BHS FFA collecting for Harvey victims

    September 14th, 2017
    The Brookwood FFA has started “Socks and Sentiments for Houston,” a project to help people in the surrounding areas of Houston, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey. 

    Ontario may get grant for new municipal well

    September 14th, 2017
    Ontario Village Board members got good news at their Monday meeting, learning that the village was tentatively eligible for $636,740 in funding for a new municipal well.

    Juvenile driver cited for underage consumption

    September 13th, 2017
    A juvenile female driver was cited for underage consumption and violation of the absolute-sobriety law Sept. 2 on the north side of Ontario, according to Ontario police reports.

    Program on community-rights movement slated for Sept. 19

    September 13th, 2017
    An introduction to the community-rights movement will be offered from 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta.

  • Latest

    Gundersen St. Joseph’s honors employees

    Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics recently honored long-serving employees at their annual company picnic and employee recognition event.

    Brookwood cross-country boys hold on for win at home

    The race was on between rival Division 3 programs Saturday morning, when the Falcons hosted their Lloyd-Levy Memorial invite at Brookwood High School.

    Falcons edge Wolve: But Brookwood can’t find way to outlast defending champs

    Brookwood found a way to overcome a second-set defeat to Wonewoc-Center, earning another league win last week, but failing to maintain momentum against two of last year’s tri-champions — Bangor and Royall.

  • Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Thank you to Palamaruk for work on Kendall Labor Day parade
    Editorial cartoon

  • Pictures from the Past
    Norwalk, 1917
    Wilton students, 1956

  • Backtalk
    What if Facebook were the only news source left?

