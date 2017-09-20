Ridgeville revisits non-metallic mining ordinance

Thonesen of Elroy sets new half-marathon record September 20th, 2017

by County Line During the recent Apple Dumpling Day races in Elroy, Andrew Thonesen of Elroy set a new course record for the half marathon with a time of 1:18.21.

BHS FFA collecting for Harvey victims September 14th, 2017

by County Line The Brookwood FFA has started “Socks and Sentiments for Houston,” a project to help people in the surrounding areas of Houston, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey.

Ontario may get grant for new municipal well September 14th, 2017

by Karen Parker Ontario Village Board members got good news at their Monday meeting, learning that the village was tentatively eligible for $636,740 in funding for a new municipal well.

Juvenile driver cited for underage consumption September 13th, 2017

by County Line A juvenile female driver was cited for underage consumption and violation of the absolute-sobriety law Sept. 2 on the north side of Ontario, according to Ontario police reports.

