Revelry in Kendall! Tor Eness hosts Country Christmas Show

By | Posted December 16th, 2022 |

Rural Ontario musician Tor Eness hosted his Country Christmas Show at the Kendall Community Hall on Sunday.

  • Medical emergency causes harrowing accident for Ontario-based tour group

    December 16th, 2022
    by

    Sometimes jokes are too close to the truth.

    Kendall approves new fee schedule

    December 15th, 2022
    by

    After several meetings’ worth of deliberations, the Kendall Village Board approved a new fee schedule for a wide range of municipal services Monday. 

    Kendall’s cookie walk

    December 8th, 2022
    by

    The Kendall Public Library hosted its fundraiser cookie walk Saturday at St. John’s Church.

    Wilton gives thanks

    December 2nd, 2022
    by

    A volunteer-led event, Wilton’s community Thanksgiving dinner was Thursday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.

    Royall Schools proceed with design for building project

    December 2nd, 2022
    by

    Architectural firm FEH will begin the design-development phase for the Royall School District’s $10.9 building project, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday. 

  • Norwalk approves issue of bonds for wastewater treatment plant

    December 2nd, 2022
    by

    The Norwalk Village Board dispensed with its remaining business of 2022 in less than a half hour Tuesday evening.

    Local hunters see opening-weekend success

    November 24th, 2022
    by

    Local hunters took the woods Saturday for the opening day of gun-deer season.

    Village of Wilton approves 2023 budget, sets mill rate

    November 24th, 2022
    by

    Wilton Village Board members approved a $766,437.41 budget Monday, setting the local tax levy at $201,797, a 4.51 percent increase from last year’s figure, and the mill rate at 6.07.

    Kendall well project proceeds despite hitches

    November 17th, 2022
    by

    Though Kendall’s well project has been beset by snags and delays, “things are moving along,” Andy Zimmer of MSA Professional Services told the village board at its meeting Monday. 

    Marking Veterans Day

    November 17th, 2022
    by

    The Brookwood High School Student Council hosted its annual Veterans Day program Thursday, Nov. 10.

    Norwalk area residents celebrate Thanksgiving with community dinner

    November 17th, 2022
    by

    Norwalk’s Friends of the Community group hosted its annual community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday at the Norwalk Fire Station.

  [Advertisement.]

  [Advertisement.]

