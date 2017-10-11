Police Chief Philip Welch said at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting that he had received reports of prowlers in the area.
Reports of prowlers, vandalism and theft discussed at Ontario Village Board meeting
Police Chief Philip Welch said at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting that he had received reports of prowlers in the area.
The Royall School District hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week.
Norwalk hosted its annual Rails-to-Trails Marathon on Sunday, offering a marathon, half-marathon and 5K on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail between Norwalk and Sparta.
An assortment of power tools and a basketful of brass water meters were stolen from the Village of Kendall shop last week, Public Works Director David Gruen told the village board at its meeting Monday.
Augmenting his duties and taking on a dual role, Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely became director of the Wilton Ambulance Service on Oct. 1.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District celebrated its homecoming last week, offering a parade in Norwalk on Friday.
When Dave Wester retired from a career with the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, he returned from out West to his native state and purchased 48 acres near Elroy.
The Kendall Area Arts & Culture Organization is hoping for a good turnout for the Saturday, Oct. 14, Colors of Kendall festival, an annual celebration of community history and the arts.
The Rails to Trails Marathon will mark its 10th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the event will host Hajime Nishi of Japan, a philanthropist, an author and the founder of a philosophy called “ecomarathon.”
To aid Puerto Rican hurricane victims, the Brookwood High School Diversity Club will host its Hispanic Latino Heritage Community Dance from 6–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Wilton Community Center.
A man broke into RiversEnd Bar & Grill in Ontario on Sept. 27 and damaged game machines, from which he stealed an undisclosed amount of cash.
Royall residents and board members approved the school district’s preliminary 2017–18 budget at its annual meeting Monday, agreeing to a 4.38 percent tax-levy decrease.