Remembering Schreier’s Hall

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

Thursday’s blaze at The Place in Norwalk was a cruel blow to four generations of the Cunitz family, beginning with Leonard and Florence, and then Robert “Cob” and Theresa and their children and grandchildren.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Kickapoo Valley Reserve to host exhibit of art, poetry

    16 hours ago
    by

    An exhibit of art and poetry celebrating a walk along The Old Road (now known as the old 131 trail) will open Wednesday, April 18, in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Program on Cheyenne Valley set for April 10

    16 hours ago
    by

    Cheyenne Valley, located in eastern Vernon County, has long been celebrated as an early African American settlement in Wisconsin, but that is not the whole story, according to La Farge historian Kevin Alderson.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Election 2018: Walz, Waterman win Royall race

    April 4th, 2018
    by

    One of the two Royall incumbents retained a spot during the Tuesday election, but a challenger secured the second.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall health-insurance costs drop by 2.5%

    March 29th, 2018
    by

    In a reversal of recent trends, Royall School District health insurance costs will drop by 2.5 percent, the board of education learned at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Six to vie for Norwalk Village Board

    March 29th, 2018
    by

    Although few candidates are drawn to village-board races in recent years, Norwalk finds itself in the position of having six candidates for three positions.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register




  • Best of the British Isles

    March 29th, 2018
    by

    The Ontario Public Library hosted its Best of the British Isles fundraiser Saturday. [...]

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Profiles of Royall School Board candidates

    March 29th, 2018
    by

    The Royall School District will have a contested board-of-education race Tuesday, when incumbents Doug Waterman and Ryan McKittrick will face off against challengers Doug Rogalla and Raye Walz.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk Public Library addition nearing completion

    March 22nd, 2018
    by

    The new, roughly $38,000 addition on the Norwalk Public Library now is in use, resulting in double the space for the facility.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Reedsburg man gets third DUI | 32-year-old arrested in Ontario

    March 22nd, 2018
    by

    The outcome of an Ontario arrest, Vernon County Circuit Court issued a guilty verdict Feb. 14 to 32-year-old Terry Maconaghy of Reedsburg for operating while under the influence as a third-time offender. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Charged with disorderly conduct, Ontario woman enters diversion agreement

    March 22nd, 2018
    by

    The Vernon County Circuit Court entered a diversion agreement on behalf of Beverly Jordon of Ontario on March 2.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Woman found guilty of child enticement

    March 22nd, 2018
    by

    A Kendall woman was sentenced in a child-enticement case in Monroe County Circuit Court earlier this month.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Extra
    Ice causes vehicle rollover in town of Clinton
    Norwalk bar destroyed in fire
    County Line print edition contains incorrect Wilton Village Board ballot
    Monroe County WIC to issue benefits 
    Kendall man severely injured in Norwalk accident

    News
    Easter bunny visits Wilton
    Easter coloring-contest winners announced
    Easter in Ontario
    Vernon Women’s Alliance meets April 17 at Viroqua Legion
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 26 to April 1

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Yahnke to give presentation on Israel
    Senior menus for April 9–14
    Ontario group to discuss ‘A Distance View of Everything’
    Kendall meal site to host music, birthday party
    Norwalk Public Library has new ‘Joe Pickett’ novel

    Obituaries
    Donald John Schreier
    Giustina “Gus” Budde
    Josephine Mary Erpenbach
    Donald Eldon Lee
    Evangeline L. Burch

    Opinion
    Editorial cartoon
    Book review: Michael Perry’s ‘Population: 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time’
    Book review: Carol Ann Ross’ ‘The Days of Hairawn Muhly’ depicts 1930s–40s romance
    Letter to the editor: Reasons to run for Royall School Board
    Editorial cartoon

    Sports
    Brookwood sweeps 3,200 relays at Cashton indoor meet
    Royall’s Brueggeman leads way with pair of wins
    Bangor ends Royall’s season in sectional play
    BHS honors basketball players
    BHS names athletes of the month

  • Backtalk
    Cunitz fire is reminder of need for change
    We need to do better by young people
    Waving goodbye to John Downing
    It’s time to celebrate Sunshine Week, Women’s History Month
    Valley is home to cabin said to originate in Civil War era

    E-Edition
    April 5, 2018, print issue
    March 29, 2018, print issue
    March 22, 2018, print issue
    March 15, 2018, print issue
    March 8, 2018, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Spring Valley, c. 1935
    Wilton, 1922
    Moeller Accordian Band played at the Ontario Community Hall, 1938
    Ontario, 1908
    Picture from the past

    School
    Brookwood performs ‘The Birds’
    Can you spell ‘pestiferous’? An N-O-W seventh-grader can | Student wins regional Mississippi Gifted and Talented Network spelling bee
    N-O-W Battle of the Books
    Artistic endeavors: Brookwood students visit KVR
    N-O-W names artists of the month