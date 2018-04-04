Thursday’s blaze at The Place in Norwalk was a cruel blow to four generations of the Cunitz family, beginning with Leonard and Florence, and then Robert “Cob” and Theresa and their children and grandchildren.
Remembering Schreier’s Hall
Thursday’s blaze at The Place in Norwalk was a cruel blow to four generations of the Cunitz family, beginning with Leonard and Florence, and then Robert “Cob” and Theresa and their children and grandchildren.
An exhibit of art and poetry celebrating a walk along The Old Road (now known as the old 131 trail) will open Wednesday, April 18, in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center.
Cheyenne Valley, located in eastern Vernon County, has long been celebrated as an early African American settlement in Wisconsin, but that is not the whole story, according to La Farge historian Kevin Alderson.
One of the two Royall incumbents retained a spot during the Tuesday election, but a challenger secured the second.
In a reversal of recent trends, Royall School District health insurance costs will drop by 2.5 percent, the board of education learned at its meeting Monday.
Although few candidates are drawn to village-board races in recent years, Norwalk finds itself in the position of having six candidates for three positions.
The Ontario Public Library hosted its Best of the British Isles fundraiser Saturday. [...]
The Royall School District will have a contested board-of-education race Tuesday, when incumbents Doug Waterman and Ryan McKittrick will face off against challengers Doug Rogalla and Raye Walz.
The new, roughly $38,000 addition on the Norwalk Public Library now is in use, resulting in double the space for the facility.
The outcome of an Ontario arrest, Vernon County Circuit Court issued a guilty verdict Feb. 14 to 32-year-old Terry Maconaghy of Reedsburg for operating while under the influence as a third-time offender.
The Vernon County Circuit Court entered a diversion agreement on behalf of Beverly Jordon of Ontario on March 2.
A Kendall woman was sentenced in a child-enticement case in Monroe County Circuit Court earlier this month.