Races in Ontario, Norwalk, Wilton will be uncontested

A musical revival: Brookwood hosts pops concert March 28th, 2022

by County Line Jestee Tainter and Katelyn Lee perform a "Concert Duet in Three Movements – Movement 1 Processional" as Brookwood presents a Pops Concert on March 17 with solo and ensemble performances.

Wilton couple’s lives enriched by art March 24th, 2022

by County Line Gary “W.D.” Finke and his wife Rochelle met over a butcher block at a meat processing plant in Phoenix, Ariz., back in the 1980s. The two complemented each other — Rochelle was a wrapper and W.D. was a cutter.

N-O-W finds no evidence for sexual-assault allegation March 24th, 2022

by County Line Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson and Board of Education President Justin Arndt have found no evidence that a female staff member had sexually assaulted a female student, as district resident Ruth Ehlert of Norwalk stated at the school board meeting March 14.

Two Wilton board candidates drop out of race March 24th, 2022

by County Line Though their names will be on the ballot April 5, two Wilton Village Board candidates do not intend to serve if elected.

Wilbur goes to bat for Ontario March 24th, 2022

by County Line Attorney George Wilbur’s efforts with the Wisconsin DNR may have finally had some effect.

