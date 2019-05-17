Programs slated for Memorial Day

Lunch prices will stay at the same at N-O-W 11 hours ago

by County Line Because food-service director Vicki Wathke had applied for a waiver, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District would not have to raise its school lunch prices under the federal Healthy and Hunger-Free Child Act, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board of education at its meeting May 13.

Norwalk rejects a range of expenditures May 17th, 2019

by Karen Parker Norwalk’s first full board meeting since the April election was a relatively subdued affair with barely a quorum present, as trustees Alan Neumann, Chad Marti and Kim Nofsinger were absent.

A night for community May 16th, 2019

by County Line At Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Schools’ Community Night on Friday, Betsy Aguilar and Eileen Bautista check out a balloon animal.

After scrap, ﻿Glendale short a patrolman May 16th, 2019

by Karen Parker A brush fire between Town of Glendale patrolman Steve Murray and board chair Raye Walz erupted into a roaring blaze last month, when Murray resigned from his 13-year position with the township.

