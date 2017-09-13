An introduction to the community-rights movement will be offered from 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta.
Program on community-rights movement slated for Sept. 19
An introduction to the community-rights movement will be offered from 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta.
In a convergence of the visual and literary arts, two local men’s pieces will be among those featured at a Pump House exhibit, “BANNED: Art Inspired by Banned Books,” through November.
The Brookwood FFA has started “Socks and Sentiments for Houston,” a project to help people in the surrounding areas of Houston, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey.
Ontario Village Board members got good news at their Monday meeting, learning that the village was tentatively eligible for $636,740 in funding for a new municipal well.
A juvenile female driver was cited for underage consumption and violation of the absolute-sobriety law Sept. 2 on the north side of Ontario, according to Ontario police reports.
The 10th annual Rails-to-Trails Marathon will be Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Norwalk Village Park.
The Kendall American Legion put on its annual Labor Day celebration last weekend.
A part of the village’s Labor Day celebration, the Kendall All-School Reunion and Gathering was Saturday night at the Kendall Community Hall.
Ontario police arrested Phillip Wallace of Ontario early Sunday on multiple charges, most of them related to alcohol.
Fall is fast approaching, and plans are being made for Wilton’s Fall Harvest Fest, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 14.
The results of this year’s Kendall Labor Day parade are the following.
Ontario country musician Tor Eness has a new initiative: He plans to start offering a monthly Tor’s Country Jam and Dance, with the first one set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Ontario Community Hall.