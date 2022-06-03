Piñata fiesta

Royall’s Vitcenda celebrates milestones May 18th, 2022

by County Line Royall Baseball Coach Joe Vitcenda celebrated not one but two milestones on Monday. Concluding Monday’s regular final home-season game against New Lisbon, players and fans celebrated Joe Vitcenda’s 80th birthday.

Norwalk approves $3.53 million to upgrade sewer plant May 12th, 2022

by County Line Living in Norwalk is likely to become more expensive in the future, as was explained at Tuesday evening’s regular board meeting.

Ontario rethinks taco truck location May 12th, 2022

by County Line Though it seemed the question of where a taco truck could park had been resolved at April’s Ontario Village Board meeting, that appeared not to be the case at Monday’s meeting.

Royall Schools post superintendent’s job May 5th, 2022

by County Line The Royall School District is advertising for a new school superintendent to replace Mark Gruen, who has taken a position with the Johnson Creek School District.

