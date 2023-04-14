Ontario Village Board meeting closes agenda in under an hour; outgoing President Mark Smith honored

Two arrested in Norwalk on drug charges April 13th, 2023

by County Line Monroe County police arrested two Norwalk residents March 21 in connection with a drug investigation on the 100 block of S. McGary St.

Wilton approves new policies on code of conduct, public comments April 13th, 2023

by County Line At its last meeting with its current makeup of board members, the Wilton Village Board approved two new policies Monday, setting in place guidelines for public comments and board member conduct.

Up in smoke: Multi-million-dollar scheme crushes Kendall’s dreams April 6th, 2023

by County Line The plan was grandiose in scope. It would have brought hundreds of jobs, a huge boost to the property tax base, and even more prosperity to the village of Kendall than it had seen since it was a hub for the Chicago and Northwestern railroad 125 years ago.

