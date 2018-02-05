Ontario Public Library to host program on British Isles

Ridgeville church to offer presentation on Israel 14 hours ago

by County Line Larry and Ann Scheckel will be featured speakers at St. John’s Lutheran Church in the town of Ridgeville for its 18th annual Valentine’s Day potluck and food drive Sunday, Feb. 11.

Library to sponsor free viewings of Oscar-nominated movies at Elroy Theatre 14 hours ago

by Kari Preuss The Elroy Public Library loves Oscar movies, and to celebrate, it is offering free showings of four Oscar-nominated films at the Elroy Theatre in February on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Twisted Sisters to close February 5th, 2018

by County Line Twisted Sisters Bar and Grill’s last day in business will be Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the business’s Jan. 31 Facebook post.

Ontario bar hosts fundraiser for Luethe family February 1st, 2018

by County Line Wildcat Bar & Grill in Ontario hosted a beer, wine and meat tasting Saturday, with proceeds from the event going to Sparta resident and Brookwood High School graduate Kelly Luethe and her children.

