Ontario Public Library to host program on British Isles
Mark your calendars now for a travel night to remember.
Larry and Ann Scheckel will be featured speakers at St. John’s Lutheran Church in the town of Ridgeville for its 18th annual Valentine’s Day potluck and food drive Sunday, Feb. 11.
The Elroy Public Library loves Oscar movies, and to celebrate, it is offering free showings of four Oscar-nominated films at the Elroy Theatre in February on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
Twisted Sisters Bar and Grill’s last day in business will be Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the business’s Jan. 31 Facebook post.
Wildcat Bar & Grill in Ontario hosted a beer, wine and meat tasting Saturday, with proceeds from the event going to Sparta resident and Brookwood High School graduate Kelly Luethe and her children.
Earlier this week, Gundersen Health System’s board of trustees approved Gundersen St. Joseph’s plans to construct a new facility adjacent to the current hospital between Highway 80 and Field Veterans Memorial Lake in Hillsboro.
Grab your sweetheart! No sweetheart? Grab a friend or just come and join the fun at Tor’s Sweetheart Dance and Show at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Ontario Community Hall.
Farewell to the Schreier building. Gerke Excavating will bring down one of Norwalk’s earliest buildings later this month, so here’s a look at chapters of village history that occurred at the structure.
At the village caucus Jan. 8, Ontario residents chose four candidates to appear on the April ballot.
The Wilton Village Board gave its final approval to trustee Patricia Eckelberg’s resignation at its Monday meeting.
LeRoy Peterson of Kendall, a Brookwood Special Olympics basketball player, sings the National Anthem on Jan. 7 before the team’s game. (Kathy Nelson photo)
Sydney Knoll of Ontario is among the 134 men and women who have pledged to perform 11 months of national service as part of National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), an AmeriCorps program.