Ontario Public Library to host program on British Isles

By | Posted 13 hours ago |

Mark your calendars now for a travel night to remember.

  • Ridgeville church to offer presentation on Israel

    14 hours ago
    by

    Larry and Ann Scheckel will be featured speakers at St. John’s Lutheran Church in the town of Ridgeville for its 18th annual Valentine’s Day potluck and food drive Sunday, Feb. 11.

    Library to sponsor free viewings of Oscar-nominated movies at Elroy Theatre

    14 hours ago
    by

    The Elroy Public Library loves Oscar movies, and to celebrate, it is offering free showings of four Oscar-nominated films at the Elroy Theatre in February on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

    Twisted Sisters to close

    February 5th, 2018
    by

    Twisted Sisters Bar and Grill’s last day in business will be Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the business’s Jan. 31 Facebook post.

    Ontario bar hosts fundraiser for Luethe family

    February 1st, 2018
    by

    Wildcat Bar & Grill in Ontario hosted a beer, wine and meat tasting Saturday, with proceeds from the event going to Sparta resident and Brookwood High School graduate Kelly Luethe and her children.

    Board approves new Hillsboro hospital

    February 1st, 2018
    by

    Earlier this week, Gundersen Health System’s board of trustees approved Gundersen St. Joseph’s plans to construct a new facility adjacent to the current hospital between Highway 80 and Field Veterans Memorial Lake in Hillsboro.

  • JP Olson to perform at Ontario dance

    February 1st, 2018
    by

    Grab your sweetheart! No sweetheart? Grab a friend or just come and join the fun at Tor’s Sweetheart Dance and Show at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Ontario Community Hall.

    Norwalk’s Schreier building slated for demolition

    January 26th, 2018
    by

    Farewell to the Schreier building. Gerke Excavating will bring down one of Norwalk’s earliest buildings later this month, so here’s a look at chapters of village history that occurred at the structure.

    Four candidates to appear on Ontario ballot

    January 22nd, 2018
    by

    At the village caucus Jan. 8, Ontario residents chose four candidates to appear on the April ballot.

    Wilton appoints new trustee, committee members

    January 22nd, 2018
    by

    The Wilton Village Board gave its final approval to trustee Patricia Eckelberg’s resignation at its Monday meeting.

    A scene at Brookwood Special Olympics basketball

    January 22nd, 2018
    by

    LeRoy Peterson of Kendall, a Brookwood Special Olympics basketball player, sings the National Anthem on Jan. 7 before the team’s game. (Kathy Nelson photo)

    Ontario woman serves in Americorps

    January 3rd, 2018
    by

    Sydney Knoll of Ontario is among the 134 men and women who have pledged to perform 11 months of national service as part of National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), an AmeriCorps program.

    Your Right to Know: Citizens have a right to electronic records
    Book review: ‘America: (The Book): A Citizen’s Guide to Democracy Inaction’ offers humor, ‘alternative facts’

    Moeller Accordian Band played at the Ontario Community Hall, 1938
    Ontario, 1908

