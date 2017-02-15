Ontario postpones ATV/UTV trail creation

By | Posted February 15th, 2017 |

The Ontario Village Board delayed plans to establish an ATV/UTV trail and its governing ordinance at its meeting Monday.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Kendall demolishing condemned Waffle Street house

    15 hours ago
    by

    Contractors are demolishing a condemned home on Waffle Street, Kendall Village Board President Richard Martin told the board at its Monday meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk planning to upgrade wastewater treatment plant

    February 15th, 2017
    by

    The Village of Norwalk has requested approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to upgrade its existing wastewater treatment facility.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    BHS students perform at Dorian Festival

    February 15th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Feb-15-2017.jpg

    Brookwood students Alana Los (right) and Ashly Megonigle sang at the Dorian Festival at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, in January.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Woman accused of stealing car in Ontario

    February 8th, 2017
    by

    The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle from Main Street in Ontario during the early morning hours of Feb. 6. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall’s former marshal on leave

    February 8th, 2017
    by

    Facing accusations of taking money from his deceased mother-in-law’s bank account, Kendall’s onetime marshal recently was put on administrative leave from his Monroe County dispatcher position, according to the Monroe County Herald.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Sheriffs in Monroe, Vernon counties haven’t made immigration enforcement a top priority

    February 1st, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Feb-1-2017.jpg

    Any plan by Congress or the Trump administration to require local sheriff’s departments to enforce immigration laws would be met with little enthusiasm by either Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins or Vernon County Sheriff John Spears.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Many local races up this year

    January 25th, 2017
    by

    Many local
    races up this year The following have submitted candidacy papers and will appear on ballots for local boards on April 4.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall revisits plans to redo bleachers, gym floor

    January 25th, 2017
    by

    The Royall School Board resumed its conversation Monday on replacing the district’s 60-year-old bleachers and gymnasium floor, hearing comments from both supporters and those more skeptical of the project.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W School District, Portland Implement disagree on bill

    January 25th, 2017
    by

    A long-running dispute between Cashton-based Portland Implement and the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board spilled over into the latter’s Monday’s meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    How will our local schools fare under a Trump presidency?

    January 25th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Jan-25-2017.jpg

    In his inaugural address last week, President Donald Trump said of public schools, “(They are) an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge.”

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    Falcon grapplers send team, individuals to sectionals

    The 2016–17 season continues to be a seminal year for the Brookwood wrestling team, as the Falcons are headed to the team sectional for the second time in school history after winning Saturday’s regional at Royall.

    Brookwood boys basketball suffers back-to-back losses

    Despite a strong 56–33 win over Hillsboro last week, the Brookwood boys basketball team suffered tough losses to Bangor and Westby on opposite ends of the weekend.

    Nelson, Falcons finish sweep of Royall

    Scenic Bluffs Conference scoring leader Allyson Nelson led all scorers with 22 in last week’s 63–35 win over Royall.

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives