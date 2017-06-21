Two men received citations for open intoxicants in Ontario on Saturday after police pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Ontario police cite two for open intoxicants
Two men received citations for open intoxicants in Ontario on Saturday after police pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign.
The 120th Elroy Fair will be from June 22–25 at Schultz Park south of Elroy.
Hawk High Dairy in rural Norwalk hosted an open barn Thursday.
The Norwalk Rails-to-Trails Marathon will be Sunday, Oct. 8, this year.
During its several-day Fourth of July celebration, Ontario is the place to be for musical and fun activities.
It’s not too early to get your reservation for the annual Hat Luncheon at the Wilmer Pearson residence.
Auditions will be from 5–8 p.m. Monday, June 26, for a library-sponsored variety show presented by Wilton Community Theatre from Aug. 4–5.
Curtis Miller apparently has repaired the leaking roof in the Ontario Community Hall kitchen, village employees noted at the village board meeting Monday evening.
The Kendall Housing Corporation embarked on a renewal project this year, and the result of that experiment — a new house on Waffle Street — will be ready for occupancy next month.
Echo Valley Hope, a rural Ontario nonprofit, will host documentarian Paulette Moore from 7–9 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center St., Viroqua, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Echo Valley Farm, E14604 County Hwy. F, Ontario.
It remains an official mystery who — if anyone — is leaving the employ of the Village of Norwalk.
More than 3,500 people turned out for the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday at Mlsna East Town Dairy near Cashton.