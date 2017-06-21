Ontario police cite two for open intoxicants

Two men received citations for open intoxicants in Ontario on Saturday after police pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign.

  • Carnival, livestock exhibits and more will be offered at Elroy Fair

    13 hours ago
    by

    The 120th Elroy Fair will be from June 22–25 at Schultz Park south of Elroy.

    Hawk High Dairy hosts open barn

    17 hours ago
    by

    Hawk High Dairy in rural Norwalk hosted an open barn Thursday.

    Date set for Rails-to-Trails Marathon

    June 21st, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk Rails-to-Trails Marathon will be Sunday, Oct. 8, this year.

    ‘Salute the Red, White and Blue’ is theme of Ontario Fourth of July celebration

    June 21st, 2017
    by

    During its several-day Fourth of July celebration, Ontario is the place to be for musical and fun activities.

    Ontario Hat Luncheon slated for mid-July

    June 16th, 2017
    by

    It’s not too early to get your reservation for the annual Hat Luncheon at the Wilmer Pearson residence.

  • Auditions for Wilton variety show set for June 26

    June 16th, 2017
    by

    Auditions will be from 5–8 p.m. Monday, June 26, for a library-sponsored variety show presented by Wilton Community Theatre from Aug. 4–5.

    Hall roof deemed repaired in Ontario

    June 16th, 2017
    by

    Curtis Miller apparently has repaired the leaking roof in the Ontario Community Hall kitchen, village employees noted at the village board meeting Monday evening.

    Kendall Housing Corporation begins effort to improve village housing

    June 16th, 2017
    by

    The Kendall Housing Corporation embarked on a renewal project this year, and the result of that experiment — a new house on Waffle Street — will be ready for occupancy next month.

    Echo Valley Hope to host documentarian

    June 16th, 2017
    by

    Echo Valley Hope, a rural Ontario nonprofit, will host documentarian Paulette Moore from 7–9 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center St., Viroqua, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Echo Valley Farm, E14604 County Hwy. F, Ontario.

    Village of Norwalk might have fired employee

    June 16th, 2017
    by

    It remains an official mystery who — if anyone — is leaving the employ of the Village of Norwalk.

    A day for a dairy breakfast

    June 7th, 2017
    by

    More than 3,500 people turned out for the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday at Mlsna East Town Dairy near Cashton.

  • What’s Happening

    N-O-W names Falcon Five

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School has named its Falcon Five winners for May. Students receive the award for modeling good behavior.

    Children take rides in Norwalk fire truck

    The Norwalk Public Library’s summer reading program, “Build A Better World,” started June 14 when 20 children took rides in the Norwalk Area Volunteer Fire Department fire truck. 

    Pamela Jean Fuchsteiner

    Pamela Jean Fuchsteiner, 55, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., passed away June 20, 2017, at home, surrounded by family and friends.

  • Noticias

    Noticias
    Reporte policial de Norwalk para mayo
    Reporte policial de Ontario para abril
    Feria de la Herencia
    Clínica de vacunación
    Noche Comunitaria
