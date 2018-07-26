Ontario police chief resigns

House destroyed in rural Norwalk fire July 19th, 2018

by County Line A blaze destroyed a house, a garage and two vehicles on Orca Road, off Niagara Road, in rural Norwalk on Saturday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

N-O-W approves liquid-propane contract for 2018–19 July 19th, 2018

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will pay 97.92 cents per gallon for liquid propane during 2018–19, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 25 to July 8 July 12th, 2018

by County Line Brian Marion of Wyoming, Mich., was traveling eastbound on County Highway NN in the town of Sterling, driving a motorcycle, when he struck a deer.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall addresses children’s dangerous play July 12th, 2018

by Sarah Parker Responding to allegations that a group of children have been taking part in risky behavior, the Kendall Village Board considered amending an ordinance regarding motorized vehicles on Monday, but instead decided that the matter should be referred to social services.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton/Norwalk ambulance dispute still unresolved July 12th, 2018

by Karen Parker With board president Mike Wiedl and two trustees absent, the Norwalk Village Board whipped through a short agenda Tuesday evening.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.