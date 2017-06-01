Ontario police arrest motorcyclist on DUI charges

A day for a dairy breakfast 21 hours ago

by County Line More than 3,500 people turned out for the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday at Mlsna East Town Dairy near Cashton.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for May 29 to June 4 23 hours ago

by County Line Wednesday, May 31: Marylou Evans of La Farge was traveling westbound on Highway 82 in the town of Union as Brandon Kowalke of Loganville, Wis., was traveling eastbound.

Ontario Police Report 23 hours ago

by County Line The following cases were heard in Regional Center Joint Municipal Court on May 22.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for May 22–28 June 1st, 2017

by County Line Jacob Haase of Kendall was traveling westbound on County Highway F in the town of Hillsboro when he swerved to avoid an Amish buggy, lost control, struck a speed-limit sign, and traveled into the ditch.

