Ontario police arrest motorcyclist on DUI charges

By | Posted 23 hours ago |

Ontario police arrested a Reedsburg man May 27 after determining that he had been driving a motorcycle while intoxicated.

  • A day for a dairy breakfast

    21 hours ago
    by

    More than 3,500 people turned out for the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday at Mlsna East Town Dairy near Cashton.

    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for May 29 to June 4

    23 hours ago
    by

    Wednesday, May 31: Marylou Evans of La Farge was traveling westbound on Highway 82 in the town of Union as Brandon Kowalke of Loganville, Wis., was traveling eastbound.

    Ontario Police Report

    23 hours ago
    by

    The following cases were heard in Regional Center Joint Municipal Court on May 22.

    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for May 22–28

    June 1st, 2017
    by

    Jacob Haase of Kendall was traveling westbound on County Highway F in the town of Hillsboro when he swerved to avoid an Amish buggy, lost control, struck a speed-limit sign, and traveled into the ditch.

    A day of remembrance

    June 1st, 2017
    by

    Local American Legion posts hosted their Memorial Day programs Monday.

  • Bike Me fun ride is this weekend on Elroy-Sparta State Trail

    June 1st, 2017
    by

    In conjunction with the DNR’s free-pass weekend, local organizations and businesses will host the Bike Me Fun Ride this weekend on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.

    Local Memorial Day services slated

    May 25th, 2017
    by

    The following Memorial Day services will be offered.

    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for May 15–21

    May 25th, 2017
    by

    Tuesday, May 16: Jeffry Reget of La Crosse was operating an enclosed cargo truck on Fairbanks Street in Coon Valley and attempted to turn into an alley.

    Teen killed in hunting accident was ‘devoted to agriculture’

    May 25th, 2017
    by

    Brookwood student Logan Ferries died in a hunting accident in rural Ontario on Sunday morning.

    Royall performs pops concert

    May 19th, 2017
    by

    At the Royall Pops Concert on Friday night, the high school band and choir members group together for a photo during intermission.

