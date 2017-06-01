Ontario police arrested a Reedsburg man May 27 after determining that he had been driving a motorcycle while intoxicated.
Ontario police arrest motorcyclist on DUI charges
More than 3,500 people turned out for the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday at Mlsna East Town Dairy near Cashton.
Wednesday, May 31: Marylou Evans of La Farge was traveling westbound on Highway 82 in the town of Union as Brandon Kowalke of Loganville, Wis., was traveling eastbound.
The following cases were heard in Regional Center Joint Municipal Court on May 22.
Jacob Haase of Kendall was traveling westbound on County Highway F in the town of Hillsboro when he swerved to avoid an Amish buggy, lost control, struck a speed-limit sign, and traveled into the ditch.
Local American Legion posts hosted their Memorial Day programs Monday.
In conjunction with the DNR’s free-pass weekend, local organizations and businesses will host the Bike Me Fun Ride this weekend on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.
The following Memorial Day services will be offered.
Tuesday, May 16: Jeffry Reget of La Crosse was operating an enclosed cargo truck on Fairbanks Street in Coon Valley and attempted to turn into an alley.
Brookwood student Logan Ferries died in a hunting accident in rural Ontario on Sunday morning.
At the Royall Pops Concert on Friday night, the high school band and choir members group together for a photo during intermission.