Ontario packed for benefit
People crowded into Ontario’s downtown on Saturday for a benefit for Jaydon Shea, a 2022 Brookwood High School graduate who is fighting osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.
Appearing in Monroe County Circuit Court, a former Norwalk man pleaded no contest in April to first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13.
Monroe County Administrator Tina Osterberg told county supervisors last week a $952,000 Congressional appropriation request to help cover an expansion project at the Ridgeville Landfill has cleared its first hurdle.
emolition of the Brandau Sale Barn, which was substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood, is nearing completion.
Before an April snowstorm brought back winter conditions Monday, the Brookwood teams got in a few games last week.
Brookwood Principal Angela Funk’s tenure with the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will end June 13, as the board of education accepted her resignation at its meeting Monday.
Though Royall School District voters approved a $10.9 million building referendum in April 2022, the total guaranteed maximum price came in at $11,952,780, or $1,052,780 over the original amount, according to a handout that Kraemer Brothers, the district’s contractor, presented at a school board meeting April 4.
A long agenda was dispatched in just under an hour at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting.
Monroe County police arrested two Norwalk residents March 21 in connection with a drug investigation on the 100 block of S. McGary St.
At its last meeting with its current makeup of board members, the Wilton Village Board approved two new policies Monday, setting in place guidelines for public comments and board member conduct.
The plan was grandiose in scope. It would have brought hundreds of jobs, a huge boost to the property tax base, and even more prosperity to the village of Kendall than it had seen since it was a hub for the Chicago and Northwestern railroad 125 years ago.
The Kendall Lions Club named Lynette Vlasak its Citizen of the Year at its Fundfest on Saturday.