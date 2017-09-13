Ontario may get grant for new municipal well

BHS FFA collecting for Harvey victims 17 hours ago

by County Line The Brookwood FFA has started “Socks and Sentiments for Houston,” a project to help people in the surrounding areas of Houston, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey.

Juvenile driver cited for underage consumption September 13th, 2017

by County Line A juvenile female driver was cited for underage consumption and violation of the absolute-sobriety law Sept. 2 on the north side of Ontario, according to Ontario police reports.

Program on community-rights movement slated for Sept. 19 September 13th, 2017

by County Line An introduction to the community-rights movement will be offered from 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta.

