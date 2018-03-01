Ontario man arrested on suspicion of DUI

Ontario police arrested Luke Eness of rural Ontario on Feb. 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of marijuana.
Featuring a live auction of wares donated by area businesses, the Kendall Lions Club 50th annual Fundfest is set for Saturday, March 10, at the Kendall Community Hall.
The Brookwood FFA hosted a performance by hypnotist Jim Wand on Monday evening.
When it opted for a less expensive ambulance service earlier this year, the Norwalk Village Board actually transferred some of the costs from local government to the patients, Wilton Ambulance Service director Jeremy Likely said in an interview with the County Line last week.
Norwalk business owner Lucas Bender will face a pretrial conference Monday, March 5, after being charged with terrorism in January.
After receiving a $20,000 federal Environmental Protection Agency grant, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will purchase a new, $89,128 school bus, the board of education decided at its Monday meeting.
The Village of Wilton recently received a $2,500 donation from the La Crosse Loggers Foundation for ball-diamond improvements.
Despite arguments from Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch and Wilton Ambulance Service Co-director Jeremy Likely, it appears Norwalk will now acquire ambulance service from Sparta.
Highway 71 in Kendall will open to all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles, as the village board agreed Monday to amend its ordinance on the matter.
The Wilton Village Board proposed sharing police hours with Kendall, possibly for a six-month service, at its meeting Monday, though the latter municipality has not agreed to the arrangement yet.
Sometimes procrastination pays off, as the Ontario Village Board learned at its Monday evening meeting.