In honor of Veterans Day, the Ontario Legion Auxiliary hosted a waffle supper at Brookwood on Saturday evening.
Ontario Legion Auxiliary hosts waffle supper
Norwalk hosted its annual community Thanksgiving Sunday at the Norwalk Community Center.
From clockwise, starting above: 1) Norwalk Village Board President Mike Wiedl greets attendees; 2) The Keith family — Dawn,
Kendall approved establishing a line of credit Monday to help cover expenses related to flood damages.
Flood recovery is a long process, but one step forward was taken at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting.
Because Wilton Village Board member Brad Brandau moved out of the municipality last month, he submitted his resignation at the board’s Monday meeting.
The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization hosted its holiday fair last weekend at the Kendall Community Hall.
The Village of Norwalk recently hired Kerry Vian (left) to replace Sharon Karis (right) as village clerk.
If you are thirsty for a beer from The Place in Norwalk, be patient.
Two Cashton churches, Trinity Lutheran Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, hosted a benefit for Ontario flood victims, offering country music and an auction Sunday at the Cashton Community Hall.
The Wilton Lions Club hosts its annual Polkafest at the Wilton Community Center on Sunday.
Royall mill rate drops from annual-meeting estimate The Royall Board of Education approved a mill rate of just less than $9 at its meeting Monday.
Three cases of pertussis (whooping cough) have been confirmed this school year at Brookwood Junior/Senior High School, according to the Monroe County Health Department.