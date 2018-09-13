Ontario learns more about federal Declaration of Disaster

Significant financial assistance to those impacted by last month’s flooding likely will require a Declaration of Disaster by President Donald Trump, the Ontario Village Board learned at its meeting Monday.

That declaration can free up federal funds from a variety of programs that could assist with both private and public losses. Such a request to the president would be made by the governor and likely would encompass all areas of the state impacted by flooding.

A request to President Donald Trump, through the appropriate FEMA Regional Administrator, must be made within 30 days of the occurrence of the incident. The request must be based upon a finding that the situation is beyond the capability of the state and affected local governments and that supplemental federal emergency assistance is necessary to save lives and protect property, public health and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a disaster. In addition, the request must include the following:

• Confirmation that the Governor Executive has taken appropriate action under state law and directed the execution of the state emergency plan;

• A description of the state and local efforts and resources used to alleviate the emergency;

• A description of other federal agency efforts and resources utilized in response to the emergency; and

• A description of the type and extent of additional federal assistance required.

Such a declaration is not impossible. Flooding in 2007–2008 triggered the federal program.

Other business

• The board also spent some time discussing possibilities for restoring the Ontario Community Hall and the potential purchase of a piece of property adjacent to the village, out of the floodplain. The 35-acre piece is owned by Merv Taylor.

• Trustee Doug Broxham suggested the board find a way to set off the fire whistle in the event of flooding. Broxham noted he was not contacted until flooding was well underway and the Kickapoo River is on his boundary line. Some board members noted it would take some training so residents could distinguish the whistle from a tornado warning.

• Joel and Patricia Doll of Norwalk offered to purchase a lot in the Kickapoo Heights subdivision. The Dolls would also like to buy the adjacent lot that is too steep for building. Board president Mark Smith suggested the Dolls pay the same price as was previously paid by an earlier purchaser in similar circumstances. The issue will be considered next month

• The board will meet to estimate infrastructure damages to file a report of the loss with FEMA.