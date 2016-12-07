Country musician Tor Eness of rural Ontario hosted his annual Tor’s Country Christmas Show at the Ontario Community Hall on Saturday.
Ontario hosts Tor’s Country Christmas Show
Country musician Tor Eness of rural Ontario hosted his annual Tor’s Country Christmas Show at the Ontario Community Hall on Saturday.
A board refused Wednesday to approve parole for a Lexington, Ky., man who insisted he hadn’t meant to stab his boyfriend, a Norwalk native, “so many times.”
Wildcat Mountain State Park near Ontario will host its annual candlelight ski and hike from 5–9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
Royall High School and Royall Middle School students gave their winter concert Dec. 12. Above: McKenzie Baeseman, Emma Herek and Nick Strait, pictured in the foreground, were a few of the soloists
‘Tis the season to think about those in need, and in the spirit of Christmas, two local food pantries could use a little help.
Kendall Village Board OK’s 2017 budget The Village of Kendall approved its budget Monday, projecting a small increase in expenses for 2017.
The year will bring rate increases to Ontario residents, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
Royall Intermediate School gave its winter concert Monday evening. Here, Landin Frye and Tim Roggenbauer perform a Mozart melody with the fifth-grade band.
Brookwood Junior/Senior High School gave its winter concert Monday. Here, Dylan DeWitt, Dillon Markell and Jeremiah Macklin perform with the senior high choir.
The man convicted in the brutal death of Todd Schumacher is eligible for parole next month, and Schumacher’s parents, Owen and Diane Schumacher of Norwalk, are worried about it.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students gave their winter concert Thursday.