It’s not too early to get your reservation for the annual Hat Luncheon at the Wilmer Pearson residence.
Ontario Hat Luncheon slated for mid-July
It’s not too early to get your reservation for the annual Hat Luncheon at the Wilmer Pearson residence.
The Norwalk Public Library has the following new items.
Senior menus for Elroy, Kendall, Norwalk, Ontario and Wilton
A bowl full of tasty strawberries was a welcome gift from Ray and Jeri next door. They have established a patch that is now is producing beautiful berries. So the jam season has arrived.
When I was a kid, I spent part of my summers down on Grandma Zirk’s farm with Uncle Art and Aunt Edna Kaus.
Auditions will be from 5–8 p.m. Monday, June 26, for a library-sponsored variety show presented by Wilton Community Theatre from Aug. 4–5.
Curtis Miller apparently has repaired the leaking roof in the Ontario Community Hall kitchen, village employees noted at the village board meeting Monday evening.
The Kendall Housing Corporation embarked on a renewal project this year, and the result of that experiment — a new house on Waffle Street — will be ready for occupancy next month.
Echo Valley Hope, a rural Ontario nonprofit, will host documentarian Paulette Moore from 7–9 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center St., Viroqua, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Echo Valley Farm, E14604 County Hwy. F, Ontario.
It remains an official mystery who — if anyone — is leaving the employ of the Village of Norwalk.
Mikayla Becherer of Norwalk received highest honors for the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
The Ontario Legion Auxiliary wishes to thank the community for its generous donations for our poppy canvass.