Ontario hosted a Christmas celebration Dec. 14 at the Ontario Public Library.
Ontario celebrates Christmas
Ontario hosted a Christmas celebration Dec. 14 at the Ontario Public Library.
Royall Elementary School gave its winter concert Monday.
From clockwise, starting ri From clockwise, starting ri ght:
1) Many in the 4-year-old-kindergarten group waved to their audience while singing “Rudolph the
Brookwood Junior/Senior High School students gave their Christmas concert Monday.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students gave their Christmas concert Dec. 6.
Ontario musician Tor Eness hosted his annual Country Christmas Show on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
Wilton hosted its annual community Christmas concert Sunday at the Wilton Community Center.
At the Royall High School winter concert Monday, the madrigal entertained the crowd with its interactive song “Fruitcake,” which included five different groups added one by one into the “recipe.”
A familiar face will be back in the Ontario squad car this winter, as the Ontario Village Board decided Monday to hire Dave Rynes to replace Police Chief Philip Welch, who departed last summer to join the Coon Valley Police Department.
The Village of Kendall garnered more than $5,000 in donations this fall to do repairs at flood-ravaged Glenwood Park.
Join us for story time with Santa at the Norwalk Public Library from 12–1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.
Friday, Dec. 14, is a big day at the Ontario Public Library! The day gets started with the Knit Wits’ annual cookie and holiday treats sale at 10 a.m.
Vendors will set up from 4–8 p.m. in the Ontario Public Library.