A man broke into RiversEnd Bar & Grill in Ontario on Sept. 27 and damaged game machines, from which he stealed an undisclosed amount of cash.
Ontario bar reports cash theft
A man broke into RiversEnd Bar & Grill in Ontario on Sept. 27 and damaged game machines, from which he stealed an undisclosed amount of cash.
The Kendall Area Arts & Culture Organization is hoping for a good turnout for the Saturday, Oct. 14, Colors of Kendall festival, an annual celebration of community history and the arts.
The Rails to Trails Marathon will mark its 10th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the event will host Hajime Nishi of Japan, a philanthropist, an author and the founder of a philosophy called “ecomarathon.”
To aid Puerto Rican hurricane victims, the Brookwood High School Diversity Club will host its Hispanic Latino Heritage Community Dance from 6–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Wilton Community Center.
Royall residents and board members approved the school district’s preliminary 2017–18 budget at its annual meeting Monday, agreeing to a 4.38 percent tax-levy decrease.
Contractors installed a rubber roof at the former TNT Grocery building at Garden and Main streets in Ontario last week.
If you spent time outside in August, there’s a chance you saw former Norwalk resident Chad Brownell cycling through the rural countryside with 100 or so fellow veterans and first responders.
Construction is progressing on the Norwalk Public Library’s 32-by-32-foot addition, which will double the size of the facility.
Do you love old country churches, beautiful fall scenery, and singing old hymns? If so, the perfect day awaits you.
On Thursday the Town of Ridgeville proposed a new non-metallic-mining ordinance intended to better protect the welfare of the local environment and community.
Garbage-pickup charges for certain items will rise Jan. 1, the Wilton Village Board decided at its meeting Sept. 11.
Thanks to all the people who helped support the Kendall Public Library by placing winning bids at the Kendall Gathering on Saturday, Sept. 2.