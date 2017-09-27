Ontario bar reports cash theft

By | Posted 12 hours ago |

A man broke into RiversEnd Bar & Grill in Ontario on Sept. 27 and damaged game machines, from which he stealed an undisclosed amount of cash.

  • Music, classic cars and tractors, wine-tasting among myriad Colors of Kendall offerings

    6 hours ago
    The Kendall Area Arts & Culture Organization is hoping for a good turnout for the Saturday, Oct. 14, Colors of Kendall festival, an annual celebration of community history and the arts.

    International philanthropist to run in Rails to Trails Marathon

    7 hours ago
    The Rails to Trails Marathon will mark its 10th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the event will host Hajime Nishi of Japan, a philanthropist, an author and the founder of a philosophy called “ecomarathon.”

    Brookwood Diversity Club initiates benefit for Puerto Rico

    12 hours ago
    To aid Puerto Rican hurricane victims, the Brookwood High School Diversity Club will host its Hispanic Latino Heritage Community Dance from 6–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Wilton Community Center.

    Royall tax levy projected to drop

    September 27th, 2017
    Royall residents and board members approved the school district’s preliminary 2017–18 budget at its annual meeting Monday, agreeing to a 4.38 percent tax-levy decrease.

    New roof, new plans for one of Ontario’s oldest buildings

    September 26th, 2017
    Contractors installed a rubber roof at the former TNT Grocery building at Garden and Main streets in Ontario last week.

  • BHS graduate cycles in Great Lakes Challenge

    September 26th, 2017
    If you spent time outside in August, there’s a chance you saw former Norwalk resident Chad Brownell cycling through the rural countryside with 100 or so fellow veterans and first responders.

    Work underway on Norwalk Public Library addition

    September 26th, 2017
    Construction is progressing on the Norwalk Public Library’s 32-by-32-foot addition, which will double the size of the facility.

    St. Luke’s to host annual hymn sing Oct. 14

    September 26th, 2017
    Do you love old country churches, beautiful fall scenery, and singing old hymns? If so, the perfect day awaits you.

    Ridgeville revisits non-metallic mining ordinance

    September 20th, 2017
    On Thursday the Town of Ridgeville proposed a new non-metallic-mining ordinance intended to better protect the welfare of the local environment and community.

    Garbage fees to go up in Wilton

    September 20th, 2017
    Garbage-pickup charges for certain items will rise Jan. 1, the Wilton Village Board decided at its meeting Sept. 11.

    Kendall raffle raises money for library project

    September 20th, 2017
    Thanks to all the people who helped support the Kendall Public Library by placing winning bids at the Kendall Gathering on Saturday, Sept. 2.

