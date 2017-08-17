Norwalk’s tractor-pull weekend

Wilton’s whimsical ‘Yard Sale’ August 11th, 2017

by County Line Wilton Community Theatre hosted a variety show entitled “Yard Sale” during Wilton Wood Turtle Days. Proceeds will go to the Wilton Public Library.

Norwalk Public Library to host eclipse party Aug. 21 August 10th, 2017

by Jeanne Rice The Norwalk Public Library will have an eclipse party from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, when Americans in the continental U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun for the first time since 1979.

Norwalk will take action against owner of dilapidated property August 10th, 2017

by Karen Parker When Bernardino Cruz opens his door in Sparta within the next week, he will find Norwalk Police Chief David Jones on the other side.

Wilton eclipse party slated for Aug. 21 August 8th, 2017

by Gina Rae The Wilton Public Library will host an eclipse party Monday, Aug. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

Norwalk Public Library to auction off gift baskets August 4th, 2017

by Jeanne Rice The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.

