Norwalk’s Thanksgiving

Veterans Day in Ontario November 16th, 2017

by County Line The Ontario American Legion Auxiliary hosted its waffle supper Saturday, serving free meals to veterans. Here, Bob Wruck, commander of the Ontario American Legion, cradles his granddaughter, Kylie Morrison.

More Glendale residences added to Wilton’s ambulance territory November 16th, 2017

by Sarah Parker The Wilton Ambulance Service will provide coverage to 307 town of Glendale residents, an increase from 172, as of Jan. 1.

Kendall approves 2018 budget November 16th, 2017

by Sarah Parker Kendall’s 2018 budget will come in at $430,156, a 2.9 percent increase from its 2017 budget of $417,564, the village board decided after a public hearing Monday.

Speed limit will be lowered on Highway 33 in Ontario November 16th, 2017

by Karen Parker If you have been accustomed to zipping in and out of Ontario at 55 mph, it will soon be time to form new habits.

