Norwalk will take action against owner of dilapidated property

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

When Bernardino Cruz opens his door in Sparta within the next week, he will find Norwalk Police Chief David Jones on the other side.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • 43-year-old Wilton man arrested on range of charges

    8 hours ago
    by

    Wilton police arrested a 43-year-oldman Aug. 1 for a series of offenses: operating while revoked, license restrictions, failure to display vehicle license plate, felony bail jumping and resisting arrest/obstructing.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton eclipse party slated for Aug. 21

    August 8th, 2017
    by

    The Wilton Public Library will host an eclipse party Monday, Aug. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk Public Library to auction off gift baskets

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Games for kids will be offered after Wilton Wood Turtle parade

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    The Wilton Public Library will provide games for kids after the Wood Turtle parade on Sunday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot in front of the Wilton swimming pool.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall murder-mystery dinner theatre set for Aug. 18

    August 3rd, 2017
    by

    After taking a year off, the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization actors will be featured in the 2017 version of their murder-mystery dinner theatre.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Facebook




  • Norwalk Public Library has groundbreaking for addition

    August 3rd, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk Public Library Board broke ground for its library addition Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    ‘Simply JP’ is anything but simple

    August 3rd, 2017
    by

    Her professional name is “Simply JP,” but it is obvious there is very little about this woman that would qualify as "simple.”

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton community theatre to present ‘Yard Sale’

    July 27th, 2017
    by

    Wilton Community Theatre will present “Yard Sale,” an original production, at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church basement.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton flower fair set for Aug. 6

    July 27th, 2017
    by

    The 13th annual Wilton Wood Turtle Flower Fair will be Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Wilton Community Center, 400 East St.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario area continues to recover from last week’s deluge

    July 27th, 2017
    by

    Floodwaters from Brush Creek and the Kickapoo River converged in Ontario early Thursday morning, causing widespread damage and leaving behind a pungent coat of mud and debris.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W awards propane contract to United

    July 21st, 2017
    by

    Beating out three other companies, United Cooperative recently provided this year's low bid for propane to the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register




  • Local Weather

  • Latest

    Check awarded Norwalk Lioness scholarship

    Brookwood graduating senior Danielle Check received a $250 Norwalk Lioness Club scholarship at the end of the school year.

    Hotel White, Ontario

    This undated photo depicts the Hotel White, which was once located at the intersection of Division and State streets in Ontario.

    Brookwood FFA attends state convention

    The State FFA Convention was in June at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Opinion
    Your right to know: Supreme Court openness rulings a mixed bag
    Editorial cartoon

  • Pictures from the Past
    Hotel White, Ontario
    Ontario flood, 1908

  • Archives