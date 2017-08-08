When Bernardino Cruz opens his door in Sparta within the next week, he will find Norwalk Police Chief David Jones on the other side.
Norwalk will take action against owner of dilapidated property
Wilton police arrested a 43-year-oldman Aug. 1 for a series of offenses: operating while revoked, license restrictions, failure to display vehicle license plate, felony bail jumping and resisting arrest/obstructing.
The Wilton Public Library will host an eclipse party Monday, Aug. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.
The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.
The Wilton Public Library will provide games for kids after the Wood Turtle parade on Sunday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot in front of the Wilton swimming pool.
After taking a year off, the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization actors will be featured in the 2017 version of their murder-mystery dinner theatre.
The Norwalk Public Library Board broke ground for its library addition Monday.
Her professional name is “Simply JP,” but it is obvious there is very little about this woman that would qualify as "simple.”
Wilton Community Theatre will present “Yard Sale,” an original production, at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church basement.
The 13th annual Wilton Wood Turtle Flower Fair will be Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Wilton Community Center, 400 East St.
Floodwaters from Brush Creek and the Kickapoo River converged in Ontario early Thursday morning, causing widespread damage and leaving behind a pungent coat of mud and debris.
Beating out three other companies, United Cooperative recently provided this year's low bid for propane to the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.